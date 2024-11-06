Exit Poll Sets Off Dour Mood at CNN: 'It Would Be a Miracle' if Kamala Harris Wins with These Numbers

CNN’s exit polls found a seething discontent among America’s voters that led analyst Chris Wallace to speculate that it was bad news for Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a post on social media platform X, CNN’s polling found that overall, 72 percent of those surveyed were unhappy with the direction of the country.

Within that group, 43 percent were dissatisfied, while 29 percent said they were angry about the way things are going in the U.S.

Only 7 percent said they were enthusiastic about the condition of America.

JUST IN: CNN releases exit poll prompting Chris Wallace to say it would be “a miracle” if Harris could win “with that kind of headwind.” Interesting, but take this with a grain of salt. One question found that most Americans were “dissatisfied” or “angry” with the path of the… pic.twitter.com/LkgptmWlvf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

Wallace said CNN’s Dana Bash was “putting the best spin” on the numbers by saying it was uncertain whether dissatisfied voters would blame Trump or Harris.

(Is Trump going to win the election? Become a Western Journal Member to gain access to our rundown of Trump’s paths to victory.)

“Voters are saying that, by a three-to-one margin, they are dissatisfied with the country … or angry. Dissatisfied or angry,” he said.

Do you think Trump will win? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (28 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I gotta say, I think that that’s with the present conditions in the country, I mean, in conventional terms, it would be a miracle that Kamala Harris could win with that kind of headwind,” Wallace said.

CNN’s exit poll gave President Joe Biden an approval rating of 41 percent.

Wallace said that adds to the burden facing Harris.

“If she is able to overcome those numbers and still win this election, then she has done a remarkable job of somehow separating herself; that she’s part of the solution, and not part of the problem,” Wallace said.

Wallace was not alone in saying the numbers reveal a problem for Harris.

“No incumbent or incumbent party has won with these kinds of numbers — 72 percent of voters say they are dissatisfied or angry about the direction of the country,” David Axelrod wrote on CNN.

“And Joe Biden’s approval number is just 41 percent, while 67 percent call the economy bad or poor,” he wrote.

“Donald Trump’s campaign has tried to hold Vice President Kamala Harris to that record and explains why, despite all the freight he carries, he is in this race,” he wrote.

CNN also reported that its exit polls found that the concept of an October surprise in an election might have vanished.

The polls found about 80 percent of voters decided their votes before September, with about an eighth of those sampled saying they decided in September or October and less than 10 percent saying they made up their minds in the past week.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.