Taylor Swift concerts are “probably” attracting demonic activity, one religious leader has warned.

Father Daniel Reehil, who serves as the Exorcist of the Diocese of Nashville, claims that Swift has incorporated elements of witchcraft into her performances.

Reehil said in a video for ChurchPOP that witches “try to harness energy” with the use of fire, black capes and spherical objects that represent the earth’s elements.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

“The problem with the concert is that whether Taylor knew she was trying to imitate witches or in fact was doing some kind of a cult ceremony during the show is sort of irrelevant to the demons,” he explained.

Reehil explained that although Swift is an “incredibly talented and influential artist,” it would be best for impressionable young girls to steer clear of her concerts.

Would you attend a Taylor Swift concert? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (2 Votes) No: 95% (40 Votes)

“The demons will take deep note of what she’s doing and how she’s doing it and who she’s influencing,” he explained. “So when they imitate these rituals with these orbs and these black capes, that looks like something you’d find in the woods.

“Even if her intent was not to practice any witchcraft or do any of the incantations, she is probably attracting a lot of demons to her concerts,” he continued.

Reehil added that those who do attend are “putting themselves in a position where they could be attacked by demonic forces.

“So, not saying that’s going to happen to everybody, but you’re definitely putting yourself in a very dangerous situation if you’re going to a concert where there’s somebody who’s imitating or even practicing the art of witchcraft.”

“I would say don’t do it,” he added. “Skip the concert.”

Swift, who is currently in the middle of her ‘The Eras Tour,’ has previously attempted to make light of sorcery allegations.

During an event in Argentina earlier this month, she sang the lyrics, “I thought the plane was going down … How’d you turn it right around,” right as an airplane flew above the packed venue.

“Never beating the sorcery allegations,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨ pic.twitter.com/d0mlvF4gZW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2023

Just days later, another show in Rio de Janeiro was impacted by the death of a 23-year-old woman. Swift said she had a “shattered heart” in respone to her fan’s passing.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.