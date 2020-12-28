Democrats are working to ramp up taxpayer-funded abortions if Joe Biden gets installed as president.

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who’s set to chair the House Appropriations Committee in January, vowed to eliminate the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions.

“This is the last year,” DeLauro said at a Dec. 8 hearing of the House Appropriations Committee.

She insisted that the government should pay for the murders of unborn babies and that not doing so is “discriminatory” to minorities.

“The Hyde Amendment is a discriminatory policy,” she said.

“For more than 40 years, [the Hyde Amendment] has been routinely extended every year as a legislative rider, but the time has come in this current moment to reckon with the norm, with the status quo, view it through the lens of how it impacts communities of color … More than half, 58 percent, of the women affected by the Hyde Amendment are women of color.”

DeLauro further claimed that promoting easy, free access to abortions empowers women.

“Now is the time to empower all women to make deeply personal life decisions without politicians inserting themselves into the doctor’s office,” she said.

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he will fight to block the Democrats’ efforts to scrap Hyde.

“The Republican caucus would resist it,” Shelby told NBC News. “We’ve had the Hyde Amendment a long time.

“And I think it’s pretty clearly embedded in the fabric of our legislation. I support the Hyde Amendment.”

Conservative author and commentator Candace Owens has repeatedly slammed Democrats for cavalierly using the race card to champion mass abortions.

“Murdering 800 black babies every single day is now considered ‘healthcare,'” she tweeted.

This just in: murdering 800 black babies every single day is now considered “healthcare”. https://t.co/vQ9PA6xzbz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 8, 2018

Owens has also repeatedly pointed out that leftists who mindlessly screech “black lives matter!” hypocritically ignore that more blacks are murdered by abortion every year than are killed by “racist” white cops.

Here is @RealCandaceO on abortion: * Black women represent 6-7% of the population but we account for 40% of the abortions

* In New York City more black babies are aborted than born alivepic.twitter.com/jvL5NTCNjm — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 6, 2019

Dear Republicans: the next time Dems try to get you to say black lives matter, please say

“Black Lives Matter especially in the womb, and it’s a tragedy that in many cities more black children are being aborted than born alive thanks to Democrat policies” That’ll shut them up. https://t.co/hVhpHYus7l — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2020

Biden has pledged to appoint pro-abortion politicians to major positions in his administration if he gets installed in the White House. But as a senator, he opposed abortion for decades and supported the Hyde Amendment.

However, Biden opportunistically flip-flopped in 2019 during the Democratic primary race in a bid to pander to the vocal, left-wing faction of his party.

He now endorses eliminating the Hyde Amendment and making taxpayer-funded abortion available on-demand and convenient.

