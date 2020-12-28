Login
Commentary
Expecting a Biden Presidency, Democrats Plan to Explosively Increase Number of Abortions

BabyDasha Petrenko / ShutterstockIf Democrats get their way, federal funding for abortions could pave the way for a devastating increase in the murders of unborn children. (Dasha Petrenko / Shutterstock)

By Samantha Chang
Published December 28, 2020 at 2:42pm
Democrats are working to ramp up taxpayer-funded abortions if Joe Biden gets installed as president.

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who’s set to chair the House Appropriations Committee in January, vowed to eliminate the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions.

“This is the last year,” DeLauro said at a Dec. 8 hearing of the House Appropriations Committee.

She insisted that the government should pay for the murders of unborn babies and that not doing so is “discriminatory” to minorities.

“The Hyde Amendment is a discriminatory policy,” she said.

“For more than 40 years, [the Hyde Amendment] has been routinely extended every year as a legislative rider, but the time has come in this current moment to reckon with the norm, with the status quo, view it through the lens of how it impacts communities of color … More than half, 58 percent, of the women affected by the Hyde Amendment are women of color.”

DeLauro further claimed that promoting easy, free access to abortions empowers women.

“Now is the time to empower all women to make deeply personal life decisions without politicians inserting themselves into the doctor’s office,” she said.

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he will fight to block the Democrats’ efforts to scrap Hyde.

Do you think the Hyde Amendment will be eliminated?

“The Republican caucus would resist it,” Shelby told NBC News. “We’ve had the Hyde Amendment a long time.

“And I think it’s pretty clearly embedded in the fabric of our legislation. I support the Hyde Amendment.”

Conservative author and commentator Candace Owens has repeatedly slammed Democrats for cavalierly using the race card to champion mass abortions.

“Murdering 800 black babies every single day is now considered ‘healthcare,'” she tweeted.

Owens has also repeatedly pointed out that leftists who mindlessly screech “black lives matter!” hypocritically ignore that more blacks are murdered by abortion every year than are killed by “racist” white cops.

Biden has pledged to appoint pro-abortion politicians to major positions in his administration if he gets installed in the White House. But as a senator, he opposed abortion for decades and supported the Hyde Amendment.

However, Biden opportunistically flip-flopped in 2019 during the Democratic primary race in a bid to pander to the vocal, left-wing faction of his party.

He now endorses eliminating the Hyde Amendment and making taxpayer-funded abortion available on-demand and convenient.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.







