California Democrat Adam Schiff has been implicated in yet another affront against the citizens of the United States, this time by using the power of his office to crush the free speech of his political opponents.

Schiff has been named in a recent release of Elon Musk’s Twitter Files in which correspondent Matt Taibbi has revealed information that the Democrat and his office contacted pre-Musk Twitter bosses to have certain posts deleted and accounts banned, including the accounts of legitimate journalists, according to Fox News. That would be a criminal act, violating Twitter users’ Constitutional rights to free speech and a free press.

On Tuesday, Taibbi posted a Twitter Files entry showing that “the office for Democrat and House Intel Committee chief Adam Schiff” asked “Twitter to ban journalist Paul Sperry.”

27.They also received an astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned. Here, the office for Democrat and House Intel Committee chief Adam Schiff asks Twitter to ban journalist Paul Sperry: pic.twitter.com/SXI1ekqi13 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 3, 2023

The request messages came from the “House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee” – Schiff’s office – asking Twitter to “Suspend the many accounts, including @GregRubini and @paulsperry, which repeatedly promoted false QAnon conspiracies and harassed [REDACTED].”

The correspondence also showed that Twitter bosses were not keen on agreeing to suspend the accounts targeted, saying, “we’ll review the accounts again but I believe [REDACTED] mentioned only one qualified for suspension.”

But the documents show that Schiff was not mollified and pressed for the unconstitutional deletions and bannings demanding that the social media giant remove “any and all content” as well as “quotes, retweets, and reactions to that content” talking about Schiff or his staffers.

This was even a step too far for the left-wingers then running Twitter. Ultimately, they replied, “no, this isn’t feasible/we don’t do this.”

This is only the latest outage against this country committed by Rep. Schiff. The “little pencil-neck” has a laundry list of controversies to his name, from creating a new role for himself to his never-ending lies.

And that’s not even counting his constant lies pushing false conspiracy theories that President Trump colluded with Russia to change the outcome of the 2016 election despite that he knew full well his wild, spittle-specked allegations were false.

For his part, one of the journalists targeted said that there was more to the story and he blasted Schiff for “cyberbullying.”

“Talk about cyberbullying! @AdamSchiff used his power as head of House Intel to muscle Twitter into banning a journalist–muzzling the reporter who outed his impeachment “whistleblower” as an anti-Trump partisan Democrat, exposing Schiff’s impeachment proceeding as a political ops,” Sperry Tweeted on Jan. 4.

Talk about cyberbullying! @AdamSchiff used his power as head of House Intel to muscle Twitter into banning a journalist–muzzling the reporter who outed his impeachment “whistleblower” as an anti-Trump partisan Democrat, exposing Schiff’s impeachment proceeding as a political ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 4, 2023

Sperry also said that he was having a tiff with Schiff’s office over a story about a whistleblower during the same week that Schiff was needling Twitter to ban the reporter from the platform.

According to Sperry, “Around the same time Adam Schiff’s office was lobbying Twitter to have me banned, Schiff’s chief of staff Patrick Boland was making threats to my employer http://RealClearInvestigations.com about my stories exposing Schiff’s impeachment whistleblower & his ties to Schiff’s staffer.”

BREAKING: Around the same time Adam Schiff’s office was lobbying Twitter to have me banned, Schiff’s chief of staff Patrick Boland was making threats to my employer https://t.co/CFjA9fYe6S about my stories exposing Schiff’s impeachment whistleblower & his ties to Schiff’s staffer — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 4, 2023

Sperry added, “Here’s the real reason House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff secretly lobbied Twitter to have me banned — he was angry I outed his anonymous impeachment ‘whistleblower.'”

The journalist also 100 percent denied that he ever furthered any “QAnon conspiracy theories.”

In an email to the New York Post, Sperry said, “I have never promoted any ‘QAnon conspiracies.’ Ever. Not on Twitter. Not anywhere,” and added, “Schiff was just angry I outed his impeachment whistleblower and tried to get me banned,” he said. “I challenge Schiff to produce evidence to back up his defamatory remarks to Twitter.”

Sperry added that he was banned permanently from Titter several months later in August as he was reporting on the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The reporter was ultimately returned to Twitter after Musk purchased Twitter in April.

The other reporter that Schiff was exposed as having specifically targeted, Greg Rubbini, seemed to imply a more litigious response to Schiff than Sperry.

Hi Adam Schiff. Greg Rubini here.

I guess you are in Big Trouble. How many assets you have?

$60 Million?

That’s not enough. My lawyers told me you have a house with 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, bowling alley and golf course in Framingham, MA cc: @mtaibbi , @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/EMTnmNjhsC — Greg Rubini (@GregRubini) January 5, 2023

The revelations about Schiff’s demands to have a private company do his dirty work of denying Americans their First Amendment rights to free speech brought some to call for Schiff’s expulsion from Congress.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton asked if Schiff’s effort to censor was “Another reason to expel Schiff from Congress?”

We live in a country where those who oppose the politics of the party in power still have the right to speak their minds on political matters. While it sure seems like all too many Democrats are trampling on those rights — often with the assistance of left-wing Big Tech oligarchs — our free speech has not yet been fully obliterated.

But this stuff has been going on for years. And it is about time it comes to an end. Thanks to Elon Musk, though, for putting a spotlight on this criminal act of government censorship.

