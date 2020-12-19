A cybersecurity analyst who conducted a controversial review of the functioning of Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Antrim County, Michigan, said new evidence about the election will soon emerge.

Russell Ramsland Jr. of the Allied Security Operations Group made his prediction on Friday.

“I think that there is going to be some information [coming] forth in the next few days that is going to drastically change the playing field,” he said on Newsmax, claiming there is “tons of evidence” of voting irregularities.

“And the real question is, will people report on it? We’ll see,” Ramsland added.

Russel Ramsland says that Trump is not going to win in the courts because evidence is being dismissed before its even heard… …but thinks “that there is going to be some information coming forth in the next few days that is going to drastically change the playing field.” pic.twitter.com/G9LOzwkiqu — Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) December 19, 2020

Ramsland also responded to criticism that his report was wrong.

“The original report had log evidence that we published in the report to show exactly what we did and exactly the findings. Now, those did ultimately get redacted. And so now, the complaint is, ‘Well, but there’s no real proof,’ and Dominion says, ‘No, these things can’t be done,’” he said.

“But at that point, Dominion’s argument is no longer with us. Dominion’s argument is with their own user’s manual and their own logs, because the logs — had they been able to be published — show very clearly that the [ranked-choice voting] algorithm was enacted. It shows very clearly that the error messages were massive. It shows very clearly that races were flipped,” he added.

Ramsland’s report had said error rate on Dominion machines in Antrim County was 68.05 percent.

“A staggering number of votes required adjudication,” the report said. “This was a 2020 issue not seen in previous election cycles still stored on the server. This is caused by intentional errors in the system.”

“The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail,” it added. “This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan.”

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits constitute evidence of fraud, but those allegations have yet to be proven by those courts. The legal action remains ongoing.

John Poulos, the CEO of Dominion, responded to the report by telling the Michigan Senate’s Oversight Committee that Ramsland’s organization is a “biased, non-independent organization.”

The results in Antrim County changed three times after the initial count that showed presumptive President-elect Joe Biden winning.

Eventually, President Donald Trump was the winner by nearly 3,800 votes — a larger margin of victory than previously claimed. A final audit conducted Thursday showed Trump with one more vote than the previous results, and Biden with 11 fewer votes.

Jonathan Brater, Michigan’s director of elections, said in a court filing that “the report makes a series of unsupported conclusions, ascribes motives of fraud and obfuscation to processes that are easily explained as routine election procedures or error corrections, and suggests without explanation that elements of election software not used in Michigan are somehow responsible for tabulation or reporting errors that are either nonexistent or easily explained.”

Further, the website Factcheck.org said the report “showed a misunderstanding of voting system technology.”

