If shocking allegations in an abuse scandal at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” are even partially verified, it could be the end of the star’s television career.

A brand expert who recently talked to Fox News issued this warning amid a joint investigation by WarnerMedia and a third-party firm into show employee treatment.

Reports of the show’s toxic work environment, including allegations of bullying, racism and verbal abuse, made headlines after former employees came forward to Buzzfeed earlier this month.

The shocking accusations run counter to DeGeneres’ positive on-screen attitude and “be kind to one another” catchphrase.

“She could be perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in American celebrity history,” Reputation Management Consultants chairman Eric Schiffer told Fox News.

“There are now serious investigators looking into the allegations, and if the findings are as damning as what has been reported, then you could watch the ‘Ellen Show’ go boom.”

According to Schiffer, the mounting number of allegations is only bound to cause more problems for the show’s leadership.

The expert said DeGeneres’ own reaction to the scandal was “arrogant,” and that the star was “crazy” for not taking responsibility for what happens behind the scenes of her show.

“In Hollywood, the buck stops at the star’s name on the door, not at the producer level,” Schiffer said. “It would be impossible for her to not know what [was] happening within her own staff.”

As the American left’s cancel culture movement is reaching a crescendo, the scandal seemingly couldn’t come at a worse time for DeGeneres.

According to Schiffer, proof of a toxic workplace would be “an apocalyptic ending to her TV career.”

Any of the allegations made to Buzzfeed would seemingly cause some major trouble for other stars, but DeGeneres is now facing a mountain of them.

Some former employees claim they were made to take down a GoFundMe fundraiser seeking money for costs not covered by their insurance over worries it could harm DeGeneres’ public image.

Others raised concerns about racist comments going unchecked behind the scenes.

According to the ex-employees, many of those who complained about their working conditions were pushed off the show’s staff or simply not offered a contract renewal.

Regardless of DeGeneres’ level of knowledge of the alleged workplace toxicity, if even some of the claims are proved true, it will be disastrous for the show that bears her name.

If DeGeneres plans to make a stand against the outrage, as she did after a picture of her with former President George W. Bush went viral, it looks as if the celebrity has an uphill battle.

