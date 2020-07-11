SECTIONS
Expert Warns Google Could Shift 10% of Vote Away from Trump, Hand 2020 Election to Biden

By Jack Davis
Published July 11, 2020 at 11:02am
A behavioral and tech expert says Google is an active player in the 2020 election and that the company’s efforts to manipulate Americans could shift 10 percent of the vote away from President Donald Trump.

Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, spoke Friday with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on “Breitbart News Daily.”

During the interview, Epstein characterized Google and Facebook as “two big monopolies” with the power to dramatically impact how Americans think by altering what information they receive.

Epstein said the techniques used to impact internet users are both subtle and profound.

“Just by fiddling with search suggestion, Google has the power to turn a 50-50 split among undecided voters into a 90-10 split with no one knowing that they have been manipulated,” he said.

Epstein said leaks from within Google have confirmed the tech company’s mindset.

“People don’t understand how big this threat is; you mentioned that leak, that video that you exposed which was quite astonishing,” he said to Marlow.

Epstein noted that the 2020 election is a time when Google can help elect Democratic nominee Joe Biden over President Trump.

“One of the things that was said there by one of their top executives is, ‘We’re going to use every means at our disposal, all of Google’s power, to make sure Trump is not re-elected,’ so if they’re using every single means at their disposal, then they’re using all of the techniques I’ve discovered and probably more that I haven’t discovered yet,” he said.

Should tech giants be regulated?

Epstein said the impact of these efforts is substantial.

“That’s enough to shift roughly 10 percent of the voting population of the United States with no one knowing that they’re being manipulated, and without a paper trail for authorities to trace,” he said.

Epstein said the next goal of his research is to track and expose how internet users are manipulated.

“We will be capturing what they’re doing in real time as it’s occurring,” he said. “Normally you can’t do that, because think about it, if you do a search on Google or you see a news feed or something on Facebook, that’s generated on-the-fly just for you, it affects you, it disappears and it’s gone, it’s not stored anywhere.

“So in other words there’s no trace of it; you can’t go back in time and see what these companies are showing people, you can’t see the manipulations as they’re all ephemeral, fleeting.

“When you search on anything that has any political-bent search suggestions, answers boxes, news feeds that are all slanted in one direction, he said.

The result, he said, is that “content that maybe you should be seeing is being suppressed.”

Epstein posted several tweets to illustrate his points.

Epstein said the world of modern technology is one where privacy is history.

“Everyone is being surveilled now; 24/7, our kids included to an extent that’s never happened before in human history,” he said.  “We’ve got to change that.”

Epstein warned of censorship on a global scale in which “two American companies are deciding what we can see and what we can’t see.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
