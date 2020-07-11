A behavioral and tech expert says Google is an active player in the 2020 election and that the company’s efforts to manipulate Americans could shift 10 percent of the vote away from President Donald Trump.

Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, spoke Friday with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on “Breitbart News Daily.”

During the interview, Epstein characterized Google and Facebook as “two big monopolies” with the power to dramatically impact how Americans think by altering what information they receive.

Epstein said the techniques used to impact internet users are both subtle and profound.

“Just by fiddling with search suggestion, Google has the power to turn a 50-50 split among undecided voters into a 90-10 split with no one knowing that they have been manipulated,” he said.

TRENDING: James Woods on Latest Biden Gaffe: 'It's Outright Cruelty' To Leave Him in Front of Camera

Epstein said leaks from within Google have confirmed the tech company’s mindset.

“People don’t understand how big this threat is; you mentioned that leak, that video that you exposed which was quite astonishing,” he said to Marlow.

Epstein noted that the 2020 election is a time when Google can help elect Democratic nominee Joe Biden over President Trump.

“One of the things that was said there by one of their top executives is, ‘We’re going to use every means at our disposal, all of Google’s power, to make sure Trump is not re-elected,’ so if they’re using every single means at their disposal, then they’re using all of the techniques I’ve discovered and probably more that I haven’t discovered yet,” he said.

Should tech giants be regulated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Epstein said the impact of these efforts is substantial.

“That’s enough to shift roughly 10 percent of the voting population of the United States with no one knowing that they’re being manipulated, and without a paper trail for authorities to trace,” he said.

Epstein said the next goal of his research is to track and expose how internet users are manipulated.

“We will be capturing what they’re doing in real time as it’s occurring,” he said. “Normally you can’t do that, because think about it, if you do a search on Google or you see a news feed or something on Facebook, that’s generated on-the-fly just for you, it affects you, it disappears and it’s gone, it’s not stored anywhere.

“So in other words there’s no trace of it; you can’t go back in time and see what these companies are showing people, you can’t see the manipulations as they’re all ephemeral, fleeting.

RELATED: Bath & Body Works Employee Yells 'F--- Donald Trump' at Man Wearing MAGA Face Mask

“When you search on anything that has any political-bent search suggestions, answers boxes, news feeds that are all slanted in one direction, he said.

The result, he said, is that “content that maybe you should be seeing is being suppressed.”

Epstein posted several tweets to illustrate his points.

#Google claims that they NEVER give you negative search suggestions when you search for information about a person. That’s false. Look what happens when you simply type the word “was” into Google’s search engine. Just “was”: pic.twitter.com/5ZpsGMtbs4 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) June 30, 2020

This screenshot, which I just captured, says it all: In response to “#Trump is,” #Google gave me 4 search suggestions, 2 of which are negative. They usually show 10 results, but they only gave me 4 – the optimal number for controlling people’s searches. #BeAfraid pic.twitter.com/3pK7p27wiA — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) July 9, 2020

Epstein said the world of modern technology is one where privacy is history.

“Everyone is being surveilled now; 24/7, our kids included to an extent that’s never happened before in human history,” he said. “We’ve got to change that.”

Epstein warned of censorship on a global scale in which “two American companies are deciding what we can see and what we can’t see.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.