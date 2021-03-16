Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Experts: Biden's Tax Hike Would Destroy 159,000 Jobs

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 15, 2021 at 5:03pm
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden is pushing Congress for a higher corporate tax rate to reform the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, but some experts are concerned about the impact that would have.

The Tax Foundation analyzed the effects of what would happen if the rate increased from 21 percent to 28 percent and a 15 percent minimum tax “on the book income” for big companies were introduced.

This would be a significant increase from the cuts made as a result of the act, which slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent. In fact, the hike would give the U.S. one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world.

While many people brush off corporate tax hikes as not impacting average people, they may be sorely mistaken.

The Tax Foundation estimates that 159,000 jobs would be lost as a result of the hike in the long term, along with wages and economic output taking a slight hit.

TRENDING: Law Professor Fired for Racism After Saying Some Black Students Do Poorly in Her Class

In addition to raising taxes on corporations, the administration wishes to raise rates on individuals who make more than $400,000 a year.

“If you make under $400,000, you will not pay a penny more in taxes when I’m president,” Biden tweeted back in September.

“The super-wealthy and big corporations will finally pay their fair share — and we’ll invest that money in working families. We’re going to reward work — not wealth.”

Raising taxes that would result in job losses would be damaging for the path toward economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest unemployment rate, 6.2 percent, indicates that more Americans are going back to work, but that number is still relatively high when compared to numbers prior to the pandemic.

RELATED: Dems Manage To Sneak $60 Billion in Tax Hikes Into COVID Economic Relief Bill

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested earlier this year that Biden wants changes to be made as part of the next economic spending package.

“[Biden] has said that eventually, as part of a larger package that would include significant spending and investment proposals — not now while the pandemic is really depressing the economy — that he would want to repeal parts of the 2017 tax cuts that benefited the highest-income Americans and large companies,” Yellen said in January, according to CNBC.

Before Biden and Democratic lawmakers take any action, they need to at least wait for the economy to fully reopen in all 50 states.

Although tax hikes for the wealthy and powerful sound good to some on paper, in reality they could do serious damage to the average American worker.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Experts: Biden's Tax Hike Would Destroy 159,000 Jobs
Watch: Students Disgusted When They Find Out Biden Putting Kids in 'Cages' at Southern Border
Young Not Stupid: The Children in Biden's 'Cages' Are Now Hungry Too - Biden Needs to Take Responsibility
Trump Eyes Football Legend Herschel Walker to Challenge Warnock for GA Senate Seat
Los Angeles Shoots Own Workers in the Foot, Store Closings Spark Wave of Layoffs as $5 'Hero Pay' Bump Goes Into Effect
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×