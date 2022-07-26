Experts: Hunter Biden Could Be Thrown in Jail After Failing to Register as Foreign Agent

Hunter Biden could soon face a legal challenge, as he failed to register as a foreign agent while making overseas business deals.

Though he registered as a lobbyist for domestic interests, Biden never registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Experts said this revelation could ultimately send the president’s son to prison as the federal investigation into his finances reaches a “critical stage,” the New York Post reported.

“The recent disclosures of additional foreign contacts has only strengthened what was already a strong case,” George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said. “Indeed, in the last few weeks, the compelling basis for a FARA charge has become unassailable and undeniable.”

Established in 1938, FARA mandates that those in a political relationship with “foreign principals” must disclose their “activities, receipts and disbursements.”

The term “foreign principal” includes “government officials, foreign corporations, political organizations, influential private interests and more,” according to the Post.

Failure to register with the U.S. government, foreign agents face up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Biden could be charged with this indictment and more.

He could additionally face tax violation and lying about illegally purchasing a firearm, Breitbart reported.

FARA expert Craig Engle said Biden’s “request for U.S. government assistance … would be a FARA registrable event.”

“Given the nature of the client, given the nature of the work and given his relationship with Joe Biden as demonstrated on his calendar, it makes it likely that FARA is part of an investigation,” Engle said, according to the Post.

Turley also said President Joe Biden was involved with his son’s business dealings.

“The influence peddling schemes directly reference the President and [Joe Biden] is repeatedly cited as a possible recipient of funds,” Turley added.

Hunter’s business affairs, along with details about his personal life, have made headlines in recent months.

A $9.1 billion deal between Hunter’s partner CEFC China Energy and Russian oil firm Rosneft fell through in 2018, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Hunter was also tied to Sinopec, a CCP-owned gas company that bought 950,000 barrels of American oil from the Biden administration in June.

Furthermore, Hunter paid for his father’s household expenses while Joe Biden was vice president, according to text messages recovered from Hunter’s infamous laptop.

Though the president’s second son might receive punishment for abuse of the law, one Republican senator expressed his skepticism of the possible FARA charge’s success.

“Unless the person indicted is a Republican, FARA has historically been a difficult law to prosecute and obtain a conviction for,” Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told the Post.

“My concern is that DOJ will indict Hunter on watered-down charges, and then enter into a plea agreement that includes sealing the records on the case. That would be a travesty, because it would deny the American people of knowing the truth and full extent of Biden family corruption.”

