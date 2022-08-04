Share
News

Experts Warn EV Owners May See Soaring Costs After Mechanics Realize They're Losing Money

 By Michael Austin  August 4, 2022 at 11:01am
Share

A series of Wednesday headlines from automobile news outlets reported on the apparent cheaper cost of servicing electric vehicles when compared to their gas-powered counterparts.

“Average value of BEV service 22% less than ICE, says Fleet Assist,” one such headline from Motor Trader Magazine read.

Stories from Business Car, “EVs cheaper to service than ICE cars, Fleet Assist data shows” and GreenFleet, “EVs are 22% cheaper to service than ICE cars, reports Fleet Assist” were titled in similar fashion.

As it turns out, a deeper look past these headlines reveals the future to not be so bright when it comes to the repair costs of EVs.

Sure, as all three aforementioned outlets reported, a recent analysis by Fleet Assist found that the average value of an EV servicing is currently 22 percent less than an equivalent repair would be on an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle.

Trending:
Pelosi Issues Statement from Asia as Her Presence Sparks Military Action by China and Taiwan

However, because EV cars cover fewer miles between servicing, dealers are beginning to face rising operating costs in technician sales, GreenFleet reported.

“Fleet Assist would not support such a knee-jerk pricing action, but the reality is that garages are having to take their future investment and growing overheads into account,” Green Fleet reported.

“This includes technician training, a continued provision of a collection and delivery service and courtesy vehicles and upgrading their workshops to manage BEVs, which includes multiple software updates, all of which cost time and money.”

“This follows a recent survey by The Motor Ombudsman that confirmed that six in 10 garages expected to raise their prices in 2022 to remain profitable against the background of rising overheads.”

Would you buy an electric vehicle?

The cost of the working parts needed for EV replacements and repairs is also rising.

According to Motor Trader Magazine, those parts include pollen filters, bulbs, key fob batteries, wipers and brake fluid.

Over time, all of these costs will add up.

“Fleet and retail drivers cannot take it for granted that BEV SMR prices will remain cheaper than ICE cars, as overtime costs could become more comparable,” Vincent St Claire, Fleet Assist’s MD, said according to GreenFleet.

“Garages are already starting to come to terms with how EVs will impact their servicing revenues and workshop traffic in the longer term.”

Related:
Tesla Battery Catches Fire Inside Dealership, It's So Hazardous a Hazmat Team Has to Show Up

“We may see more garages looking at ways to address how the paradigm shift of BEV aftersales is going to challenge their service provision and fees they charge.”

The organization that contracted Fleet Assist to put together the report, a franchised garage, is already facing many such hurdles.

According to Green Fleet, the company is considering whether or not to implement an 89 percent increase in the labor rate for the servicing of EVs over ICE cars.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Experts Warn EV Owners May See Soaring Costs After Mechanics Realize They're Losing Money
Bezos Slinks Away After Fed-Up Locals Announce Creative Revenge for Plan to Clear the River for His Mega-Yacht
Watch: After Asking for Directions from Staff, Biden Signs Executive Order in Defiance of SCOTUS Ruling
Father Opens Fire 3 Times, Neutralizes Daughter's Ex After He Allegedly Breaks In
First Disney, Now PayPal: DeSantis Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Defeats Another Woke Giant
See more...

Conversation