Share
News

Experts Watch Kim Jong Un's Hollywood-Style Missile Launch, Notice One Fatal Detail North Koreans Missed

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2022 at 9:48am
Share

What North Korea tricked out as a video of its triumphant launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile was actually a rerun, according to some experts.

On Thursday, North Korea launched an ICBM that splashed into the ocean off the coast of Japan. Speculation emerged that this was North Korea’s Hwasong-17, first shown to the world in 2020. The rocket was supposed to be the successor to the Hwasong-15 and capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

But although no one contests that there was a launch, some parts of a video released by North Korea were from a different date, according to Reuters.

“Multiple pieces of visual evidence suggest North Korea’s version of events is misleading at best, and possibly a complete fabrication of a successful Hwasong-17 test at worst,” reported NK Pro, a Seoul-based research website that tracks North Korea, according to Reuters.

The NK Pro report said that the missile footage could have been from March 16, when North Korea launched a missile that exploded in midair shortly after launch.

Trending:
Ketanji Brown Jackson Tries a Smooth Explanation for Her Treatment of Child Pornographers, But 1 Word Shuts It Down


Michael Duitsman, with the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said there are strong hints from the video that the launch shown was from March 16, when the test was conducted in the morning, rather than Thursday, when it was conducted in the afternoon.

The shadow of the launch vehicle “matches a morning launch much better than an afternoon launch,” he said on Twitter.

Is North Korea really a threat to anyone?

“While this does not mean that the March 24 test was a Hwasong-15, it does raise questions,” Duitsman said.

The Hwasong-17 has been tested, but not at full range or capability, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

Reports in South Korean media have suggested the older Hwasong-15 was launched last week, and not the newer missile.

Related:
North Korea Prods Biden by Launching Forbidden Test of Missile Capable of Reaching US

North Korea’s propaganda video said the launch was a total success, according to the Washington Post.

“According to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, this was another miraculous victory for the safety of our motherland and eternal well-being of all descendants despite all kinds of difficulties and hardships,” the announcer in the video said, the Post reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Left Celebrates a Woke First for America: Newsom Appoints Disabled Transgender Judge
Prominent State Political Icon Arrested on Heinous Child Porn Charges; Insultingly Low Bail Set for the Rich Megadonor
Autopsy of Foo Fighters Drummer Reveals Grossly Enlarged Heart and Cocktail of Psychoactive Substances
Scientists Find New Pollutant in Human Blood for the First Time
Bill Gates Wants First-World Nations to Offer Only Synthetic Beef: 'You Can Get Used to the Taste Difference'
See more...

Conversation