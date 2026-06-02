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Explosive Call Between Trump and Netanyahu Reported, Details Destroy Narrative That Israel Is Running US Policy

 By Randy DeSoto  June 2, 2026 at 1:55pm
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Reports of an explosive call on Monday between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the latter’s military campaign in Lebanon blew up the narrative that Israel is running U.S. foreign policy.

That’s the critique of Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, right? “America is doing Israel’s bidding… blah, blah, blah.”

Trump himself dispelled this notion with a Truth Social post in April, writing, “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing approximately 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 hostages.

Axios reported on Monday that Iran threatened to pull out of peace talks with the U.S. if Israel continued its push against Tehran proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon with plans to strike Beirut.

Should Trump allow Israel to do everything necessary to crush what remains of Hezbollah?

“One U.S. official said Trump told Netanyahu that following through on his threats to bomb the Lebanese capital would further isolate Israel around the world,” the outlet reported.

An official summarized Trump’s remarks to the Israeli Prime Minister, saying, “You’re f***ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Another source described Trump as “pissed” and at one point yelled at Netanyahu, “What the f*** are you doing?”

Trump acknowledged that Hezbollah had been shooting missiles into northern Israel, but felt Israel’s response had been disproportionate, a source said.

Trump posted on Truth Social after his call with the prime minister, “I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”

Related:
IDF Takes Quick Action After Soldier Caught Smashing Statue of Jesus in Lebanon

Axios reported that Netanyahu released a statement after the call, saying that Israel would attack targets in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop striking communities in northern Israel. And in the meantime, the Israel Defense Force’s operation in southern Lebanon would continue.

“There will be no situation where Hezbollah attacks our cities and our citizens while the terror headquarters in Dahiya [in Beirut] remain off limits,” Netanyahu said, according to a translation.

The BBC reported there were some clashes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, but Israel had not struck Beirut.

All of this shows that Israel is not running America’s foreign policy. If anything, Trump has been dictating to some degree what Netanyahu directs his military to do.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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