Explosive Doc Dump: Hunter Biden Said Joe and Xi 'All Most Kissed,' Thinks 'They Are in Love'

Documents just making their way into the public eye indicate that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business partners in a 2013 trip to China during which Hunter Biden flew along on Air Force Two, according to a new report.

Just the News is reporting that millions of documents gathered by the FBI in 2015 and 2016 during a criminal probe that would later send Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer to jail for fraud connected with the sale of bonds for a Native American tribe have now made it into the hands of the House Oversight Committee.

The report says one message seemingly confirms that Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners met with the vice president.

Hunter Biden on his father’s relationship with China’s Xi Jinping: “I think they are in love with each other. They almost kissed on departure.” pic.twitter.com/uIvdgBKzjd — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 24, 2024

“They got to meet Dad,” Hunter Biden wrote in December 2013.

President Joe Biden has insisted he was never involved in his son’s business deals.

The 2013 emails indicate America’s vice president was a big fan of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I think they are in love with each other,” Hunter Biden wrote.

He added: “They all most [sic] kissed on departure.”

“The only reason Joe Biden wanted to kiss President Xi was because state-affiliated companies were about to line his family’s pockets with foreign wires and lucrative business opportunities,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky told Just the News.

“This is another example of the same formula demonstrated through our Committee’s investigation into the Biden Family’s influence peddling operation: Hunter Biden sets up meetings with the foreign businessman, Joe Biden meets them at Hunter’s direction, and the Biden family receives substantial payments in return. Rinse and repeat,” he said.

BREAKING.🚨 Newly revealed text message shows Hunter Biden arranged business meeting in New York City with Chinese executive, himself, Jim Biden, and current President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden invited Yadong Liu, CEO of CEFC Global Strategic Holdings, to a meeting on Dec. 12,… pic.twitter.com/dHvDa4rzUR — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 23, 2024

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who began a Senate probe into Hunter Biden before the 2020 election, was not surprised at the discovery of the messages.

“I was always suspicious that the FBI, the Department of Justice had walled Hunter Biden off of that Indian fraud prosecution to protect him and protect Joe Biden. I think that was maybe the first sign of corruption way back in 2013,” he told the outlet.

“The FBI apparently had some, at least reasonably incriminating or suspicious evidence against Hunter, and they buried it, and they’ve kept it buried until it just was revealed right now,” he said.

🚨THE FEDS KNEW ABOUT THE BIDENS🚨 New reported emails from a 2015-2016 federal investigation show agents were looking into Hunter Biden’s communication with business associate Devon Archer leveraging Joe Biden’s trip to China in 2013. ARCHER: “Did you end up meeting Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/sTC3MiKwox — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 24, 2024

The emails show that Archer emailed Hunter Biden to ask if the Bidens had met Chinese-based partner Jonathan Li.

“Did you end up meeting Jonathan?” Archer wrote.

“Yes,” Biden wrote back. “[A]nd they got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later.”

