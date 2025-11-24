'More Explosive Early Resignations Are Coming' After Marjorie Taylor Greene Bombshell, Senior House Republican Says

A senior House Republican has warned that more resignations are incoming in the wake of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation.

Why? Because Greene allegedly isn’t the only congressperson who’s exasperated with the White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL,” the Republican anonymously wrote to Punchbowl News. “And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen.”

“That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened,” they added.

🔥🔥🔥 A 3 alarm fire for House Republicans following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s announced resignation, courtesy of @PunchbowlNews: pic.twitter.com/QtOsf9FyPv — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 24, 2025

The incensed Republican continued by arguing that “the regular rank and file random members” of the party all realize that Republicans will most likely not control the House after the midterms.

“More explosive early resignations are coming,” the Republican said. “It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

Indeed, PunchBowl News noted that Republicans could potentially become the minority party even before the upcoming 2026 midterm elections if they were to lose a couple more seats.

Their grip on the House could be affected by an upcoming special election in Tennessee for the seat of former Republican Rep. Mark Green, who resigned on July 20 to accept a job in the private sector.

If Republicans win Green’s seat, their margin will remain the same as it currently is, 219-213, with Greene still in office til Jan. 5.

🚨 JUST NOW: With Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation effective at the start of 2026, Republicans’ majority drops to 218-213. pic.twitter.com/I9Cdbf4X52 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2025

If Republicans lose Green’s seat, their margin will drop to 218-214.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are slated to “gain a seat in Houston at the end of January when voters choose the late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s (D-Texas) replacement” and another one when “New Jersey voters … choose Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill’s replacement.”

If Republicans lose these two races, their margin will drop to 216-216, meaning, according to PunchBowl News, that “[i]f any members retire or fall ill” before or after, Republicans would be doomed.

Making matters worse, resignations are common during the upcoming holiday season. They may be especially common this year because of the “brutal” legislative calendar that lies ahead.

“Enhanced Obamacare premium subsidies expire at the end of December,” as noted by PunchBowl.

This means a difficult upcoming battle that could “split the GOP.”

Speaker Johnson, for his part, remains confident.

“It doesn’t change anything,” his spokesperson, Greg Steele, told The New York Times. “We know it’s a tight majority, and we’re going to do everything we can to grow it in two weeks and then next year and beyond.”

