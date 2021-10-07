While his father was vice president, Hunter Biden was helping a Biden clan in-law with business dealings in China, according to a new report.

John Owens, who is married to President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie, sought Hunter Biden’s help in expanding his business in China, according to a May 9, 2014, email obtained by Fox News.

Owens, who was identified by The Washington Post as a former college classmate of the president’s, operates the telemedicine companies MediGuide America and MediGuide Insurance Services International.

In his emails to Hunter Biden, he said he wanted help to “seal this deal,” the report Thursday said.

“Time pressures are very tight, plus the fact that we do not yet have one has caused a slight credibility bump in the company’s mind. This all translates into a need for a Business License, and one secured very quickly,” Owens wrote.

“While this might seem to be a mundane task, I have come to understand that matters such as a Business License can end up taking an inordinate amount of time…..time we just do not have.”

Fox News reported Hunter Biden forwarded the email to Thornton Group Chairman James Bulger, whom the report identified as the nephew of Whitey Bulger, an organized crime figure.

Michael Lin was also copied in. Fox News identified Lin as “a member of the Committee of 100, a New York-based advocacy group that has ties to the United Front, an influence operation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Committee of 100 has also had multiple conferences sponsored by China Daily, a media outlet controlled by the CCP.”

“See email below. It’s from my Uncle Jack. Is there a way we can help him expedite this? Time is of the essence here,” Hunter Biden wrote.

Bulger later indicated that a response was in progress in an email that read, “Me and Michael had a call with Jack this morning I think we have a solution for hi[s] China problem.”

“Michael and Ran are researching the regs and laws right now but our Thornton WOFE will likely be ok for Jacks company to use,” Bulger wrote. The acronym means a “wholly foreign-owned enterprise.”

The emails Fox obtained did not disclose a resolution, but on its website, MediGuide touts “an agreement with AnyHealth Shanghai” to do business in China.

In September 2015, Biden’s office reached out to Owens to invite him to a State Department luncheon honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He accepted the invitation.

Fox said it asked the Biden White House “whether Biden introduced Owens to Xi during the luncheon or whether Mediguide came up in discussion between Owens and Biden before, during or after the luncheon.”

It said it also asked whether there had been senior-level contacts between executive branch staff and the company since Joe Biden took office in January.

Fox said it was given the answer of “no” to its questions.

In 2017, the former vice president was the main speaker at a MediGuide event, the report said.

Hunter Biden’s dealings with China have been the subject of a Senate investigation. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said in December that the report showed “Hunter Biden and his associates and family members were connected to Chinese nationals and Chinese companies linked with the communist party and People’s Liberation Army.”

