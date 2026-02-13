Explosive Jan. Jobs Report Hits, Trump Does It Again With 'Blockbuster' Performance on Jobs

President Donald Trump needed some good news.

Dogged this month by constant media attacks on ICE operations and his administration’s less-than-ideal handling of files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump undoubtedly would prefer that voters focus on positive economic results.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), January’s nonfarm payroll employment spiked by 130,000 in January. That figure prompted one analyst to characterize the new jobs report as “blockbuster.”

“It was a blockbuster report. I was surprised,” economist Peter St. Onge said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. St. Onge made those comments Wednesday on CNBC.

The economist added that many of Trump’s signature policies take time to reach fruition, which tempered short-term expectations.

“So I expected continuing, sort of paper weakness,” St. Onge said. “This was blockbuster.”

.@profstonge on the January jobs report shattering expectations: “It was a BLOCKBUSTER report.” pic.twitter.com/kG77CFpjvJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2026

Moreover, the types of jobs created — and those lost — should warm every conservative’s heart.

Indeed, the fields of health care, social assistance, and construction saw gains, while financial activities and — drum roll, please — the federal government experienced job losses, per BLS.

Wednesday on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” economist Stephen Moore told host Maria Bartiromo that Trump has built the kind of economy we want.

“Private sector employment is growing, Maria,” Moore said in a clip posted to X, “and public sector, especially federal jobs, are shrinking. That’s exactly what we want to see. We want to see the government shrink and private-sector job growth.”

The economist also noted the contrast between Trump’s economy and the kind we endured under former President Joe Biden.

“And by the way, Maria,” Moore added, “this is exactly the opposite of what we saw under Biden where we’d do these job report[s] every month and one of the biggest increases in employment was federal hiring, and that’s what led to these big deficits.”

.@StephenMoore: Private sector employment is growing, and public sector jobs are shrinking. That’s exactly what we want to see. We want to see the government shrink and private sector jobs grow. And by the way, this is the exact opposite of what we saw under Biden. pic.twitter.com/vc7DMKqBkj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2026

Less than a year has passed since Trump implemented his much-needed tariff policies. Some raved about them at the time, including yours truly, while others predicted economic doom.

As one might expect, the doomsayers now have egg on their faces. After all, if Trump has already produced these kinds of economic numbers, then imagine the results once the long-term benefits of his tariffs, such as bringing back manufacturing jobs, begin to manifest.

In short, at an otherwise challenging time for the administration, no one should question the president’s handling of the economy. It turns out that he had the right policies all along.

