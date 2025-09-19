George Soros Funneled $80 Million to Groups That Praise Terrorists and Encourage Violence: Report

Billionaire megadonor George Soros has funneled more than $80 million to organizations that praised terrorists or urged protest violence in America, according to a new report by the Capital Research Center.

The CRC report said Soros — through his Open Society Foundation — has distributed tens of millions to groups that engage in or endorse actions that meet the FBI’s definition of domestic terrorism.

The revelations come as authorities investigate left-wing organizations for a possible connection to the Sept. 10 murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Since 2020, the Open Society Foundation has given $400,000 to the Center for Third World Organizing, which boasts it “threw down with people in the streets” during the George Floyd riots, CRC noted.

CTWO has consolidated radical groups into its hub, including the Ruckus Society, whose founders and training materials endorse tactics that “may be outside of the law,” CRC said.

The network also includes the BlackOUT Collective, which co-authored a pro-Hamas guide that glorifies the Oct. 7 attacks and references a Ruckus Society manual promoting tactics like property destruction and blockades.

The Open Society Foundations also provided $1,850,000 to Dream Defenders and $18 million to Movement for Black Lives, which collaborated with BlackOut Collective to create the pro-Hamas guide, according to CRC’s report.

Soros’ foundations have given $200,000 to Dissenters, another co-author of the alleged pro-Hamas guide.

Dissenters is listed as an endorser of the Shut It Down for Palestine coalition, which praises shutting down highways and bridges and targeting Israeli arms producers, according to CRC. It partners with the National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee to promote illegal avoidance of taxes tied to U.S. defense activities.

Should George Soros be investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (37 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A spokesperson for the National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it “generally agrees” with the statement that the group “advise[s] activists on how to illegally avoid paying some of their taxes to the IRS so as not to fund U.S. national security activities,” but said they did not have any specific comments regarding the report.

The Sunrise Movement has received at least $2 million from Open Society and promoted the Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest coalition, linked to antifa-associated anarchist terrorism, according to the report.

Dozens of coalition members have faced domestic terrorism and racketeering charges for actions such as arson, property destruction, and assaults on law enforcement.

Sunrise encouraged donations to the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which prosecutors allege provided bail, legal defense, and materials like ammunition, drones, and surveillance equipment, CRC wrote.

CTWO, Ruckus Society, BlackOUT Collective, Dream Defenders, Movement for Black Lives, Dissenters, the Sunrise Movement, and Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest coalition did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. Shut It Down for Palestine could not be reached for comment.

“The Open Society Foundations does not fund terrorism. Our activities are peaceful and lawful, and our grantees are expected to abide by human rights principles and be in compliance with the law,” a spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations told the DCNF.

“Our work is solely dedicated to strengthening American democracy and upholding the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.”

President Donald Trump has said that Soros and his son, Alex, should face federal racketeering charges or be put in jail.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in August.

“Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country!”

Following the assassination of Kirk — which investigators are probing as a politically motivated attack — dozens of House Republicans called for the formation of a select committee on “The money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.”

The president also announced on Wednesday that he is designating antifa a “major terrorist organization,” calling the far-left group a “sick, dangerous, radical left disaster” and urging investigations into its financial backers.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.