Explosive Report: Biden DOJ Collaborated with Pro-Abortion Groups to Target Pro-Lifers

A new report released Tuesday by the Department of Justice outlined how the Biden administration weaponized the federal government against pro-life groups and what steps are being taken to fix it.

“The Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group published a report detailing the Biden Administration’s weaponization of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act,” a government news release read.

“Based on a review of over 700,000 internal records, the report not only details specific ways the Biden Justice Department weaponized federal law, but also outlines the corrective action taken by the current Justice Department to make right the wrongs of the prior administration.

“This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs,” he added. “The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

President Donald Trump promised to end the weaponization of federal government entities after he was charged in multiple state and federal cases, which eventually fell apart or were dismissed before the start of his second term.

The Biden administration has been accused of allowing pro-abortion groups to “track pro-life activists’ First Amendment activity,” according to the DOJ.

“Pro-abortion groups—especially the National Abortion Federation, Planned Parenthood, and Feminist Majority Foundation—capitalized on their relationship with the Biden DOJ to gain internal information and push targets for enforcement,” the press release explained.

“These groups compiled evidence and dossiers that ultimately gave rise to search warrants and charges. The Biden DOJ affirmatively asked pro-abortion groups about pro-life individuals’ travel and constitutionally protected advocacy.”

In some cases, career attorneys tracked pro-life activists for years before they were ever charged, while working at the Biden DOJ.

“Prosecutors knowingly withheld evidence that defense counsel requested to prepare an affirmative defense, tried to screen out jurors based on religion, and authorized aggressive arrest tactics instead of allowing pro-life defendants to self-surrender,” the release continued.

It also accused the Biden Justice Department of helping pro-abortion groups get funding, with FACE Act prosecutors serving as references on the National Abortion Federation’s application for a private grant.

In addition to promising longer sentences for pro-life defendants, Biden officials allegedly “provided extensive support to abortion clinics, while ignoring and downplaying vandalism and attacks against pregnancy resource centers.”

The DOJ cited Trump’s pardons for “pro-life Christians” who were “unfairly targeted by the Biden DOJ,” as the first step in fixing the cracks. It also cited civil suits the federal government has settled, along with the removal, or firing, of various employees.

Moreover, the “Trump DOJ issued a directive that, moving forward, DOJ prosecutors may only bring abortion-related civil actions and prosecutions under the FACE Act in extraordinary circumstances or in cases presenting significant aggravating factors.”

A full report on the Biden Administration’s activities regarding this matter was compiled from 700,000 internal records, which the DOJ reviewed, with Blanche allowing a “limited waiver of privileged information” to help illuminate the public.

The White House correspondent for The Daily Wire, Mary Margaret Olohan, posted about the report on X, writing, “NEW: The Justice Department just released an 800+ report on how President Joe Biden’s administration weaponized the FACE Act against pro-life Americans and Americans of faith. It’s worse than we thought.”

NEW: The Justice Department just released an 800+ report on how President Joe Biden’s administration weaponized the FACE Act against pro-life Americans and Americans of faith. It’s worse than we thought. 🧵 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 14, 2026

One email in particular showed Sanjay Patel referring to “@NatAbortionFed’s Michelle Davidson as an ‘MVP’ for flagging pro-life protests to prosecute, ‘which usually result in an investigation/prosecution,” according to her post. “Patel was fired yesterday by Todd Blanche for weaponizing the FACE Act, DOJ official tells me.”

“The behavior unearthed in this report is shameful,” Assistant Attorney General Daniel Burrows said. “Lawyers who should have known better withheld evidence, worked to keep committed religious people off juries, and generally allowed the Department of Justice to be used as the enforcement arm of pro-abortion special interests.”

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