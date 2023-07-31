The first son of the United States of America appears unable to avoid negative press lately.

Hunter Biden’s well-documented issues are numerous and sordid as the incumbent president’s son finds himself in headache after headache.

The latest migraine to emerge from Biden’s legal woes comes from an unexpected source: a humble law blog from a political columnist and practicing Connecticut lawyer, Kevin Rennie.

On a Friday post to his blog, “Daily Ructions,” Rennie noted a curious discrepancy in what was an already disastrous guilty plea deal for Hunter Biden.

A quick recap: On Wednesday, Hunter Biden showed up to Wilmington, Delaware, for what many expected to be a routine hearing with U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika regarding two misdemeanor tax evasion charges (which Hunter was pleading guilty to) and a third charge related to illegal gun possession (which would be diverted for two years if certain conditions were met).

That deal, widely criticized as a sweetheart deal by Biden critics, ultimately fell apart in wildly embarrassing fashion when Judge Noreika questioned the blanket immunity that Hunter Biden’s lawyers presumed was part of the plea deal.

Fast forward a few days, and according to Rennie, it appears that Biden’s lawyers weren’t the only ones who were confused.

According to court hearing transcripts obtained by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, when asked if he a “member of the bar,” Biden confirmed he was.

When asked where, he responded, “District of Columbia and Connecticut, Your Honor.”

Rennie wanted to pump the brakes on that assertion by calling attention to the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch records, where a simple search of “Biden” yields that one Robert Hunter Biden has been suspended since 2021 with a status that reads: “Administrative Suspension for failure to pay the Client Security Fund fee.”

In short, Hunter Biden’s law license had been suspended in the Constitution State for over two years before he appeared to mislead Judge Noreika about his long-established legal status.

While Biden’s staunchest critics may want this to be the beginning thread of some sort of perjury conviction, it doesn’t appear particularly likely.

Legally, perjury is, effectively, lying under oath. It’s the “lying” part that could be the hold-up, per Rennie.

“I’m careful about using the word ‘lie’ because I don’t know what was in his head. But he certainly should have known better,” Rennie told the Daily Mail.

After offering that lone respite, Rennie blasted Biden’s behavior: “A lawyer who is asked under oath where he is admitted to practice and does not include in his response that he is suspended from practice in one of them has misled the court.

“He did not give her an answer that, I think most judges would see under these circumstances, was in good faith. It omitted crucial facts.

“Clearly he thought he was admitted to the practice in Connecticut. He ought to know, after 26 years, that certain obligations come with that. And they are by no means onerous.”

Apart from the above, Hunter Biden is also currently embroiled in an ugly and publicized child support battle, as well as growing calls to investigate the purported connections between the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

