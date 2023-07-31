Share
News

Explosive Report: Major Detail Hunter Biden Told Judge Was Flat-Out Wrong

 By Bryan Chai  July 31, 2023 at 12:51pm
Share

The first son of the United States of America appears unable to avoid negative press lately.

Hunter Biden’s well-documented issues are numerous and sordid as the incumbent president’s son finds himself in headache after headache.

The latest migraine to emerge from Biden’s legal woes comes from an unexpected source: a humble law blog from a political columnist and practicing Connecticut lawyer, Kevin Rennie.

On a Friday post to his blog, “Daily Ructions,” Rennie noted a curious discrepancy in what was an already disastrous guilty plea deal for Hunter Biden.

A quick recap: On Wednesday, Hunter Biden showed up to Wilmington, Delaware, for what many expected to be a routine hearing with U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika regarding two misdemeanor tax evasion charges (which Hunter was pleading guilty to) and a third charge related to illegal gun possession (which would be diverted for two years if certain conditions were met).

Trending:
Trump's Walk-Out Song Draws Attention in Iowa, Crowd Gives Standing Ovation

That deal, widely criticized as a sweetheart deal by Biden critics, ultimately fell apart in wildly embarrassing fashion when Judge Noreika questioned the blanket immunity that Hunter Biden’s lawyers presumed was part of the plea deal.

Fast forward a few days, and according to Rennie, it appears that Biden’s lawyers weren’t the only ones who were confused.

According to court hearing transcripts obtained by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, when asked if he a “member of the bar,” Biden confirmed he was.

When asked where, he responded, “District of Columbia and Connecticut, Your Honor.”

Do you think Hunter Biden will go to jail?

Rennie wanted to pump the brakes on that assertion by calling attention to the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch records, where a simple search of “Biden” yields that one Robert Hunter Biden has been suspended since 2021 with a status that reads: “Administrative Suspension for failure to pay the Client Security Fund fee.”

In short, Hunter Biden’s law license had been suspended in the Constitution State for over two years before he appeared to mislead Judge Noreika about his long-established legal status.

While Biden’s staunchest critics may want this to be the beginning thread of some sort of perjury conviction, it doesn’t appear particularly likely.

Legally, perjury is, effectively, lying under oath. It’s the “lying” part that could be the hold-up, per Rennie.

“I’m careful about using the word ‘lie’ because I don’t know what was in his head. But he certainly should have known better,” Rennie told the Daily Mail.

Related:
Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal Now Being Investigated by House Republicans

After offering that lone respite, Rennie blasted Biden’s behavior: “A lawyer who is asked under oath where he is admitted to practice and does not include in his response that he is suspended from practice in one of them has misled the court.

“He did not give her an answer that, I think most judges would see under these circumstances, was in good faith. It omitted crucial facts.

“Clearly he thought he was admitted to the practice in Connecticut. He ought to know, after 26 years, that certain obligations come with that. And they are by no means onerous.”

Apart from the above, Hunter Biden is also currently embroiled in an ugly and publicized child support battle, as well as growing calls to investigate the purported connections between the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Player Reveals Serious Heart Condition After Experiencing Chest Pains, Gets Waived
Apparent Scheme to Kill Ex-Auburn Football Player Foiled, Wife and Other Men Arrested
Explosive Report: Major Detail Hunter Biden Told Judge Was Flat-Out Wrong
NYC Restricts Utensils, Napkins and More at Restaurants to Fight Climate Change and Reduce Waste
NBA Legend and Pioneer Dr. J Gives His Top 10 NBA Players Ever - LeBron Fans Will Hate This List
See more...

Conversation