Photos Released of the Explosive Device Sent to CNN, Appears To Bear ISIS Markings

By Savannah Pointer
at 4:33pm
Images of the explosive device sent to CNN headquarters in New York showed what appeared to be Arabic markings on it.

The Washington Examiner reported that the device was retrieved by the New York Police Department’s bomb squad and taken to another location.

ABC News tweeted this image of the device recovered from CNN by the NYPD.

However, another photo of the device taken from a different angle was tweeted by Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay, who points out the markings on the side of the device resemble those found on the ISIS flag.

As can be seen in the images, the package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan at CNN’s New York location, with a return address of Democratic Representative Debbie Wassermann Schultz.

However, the addresses, which were typed, had multiple misspellings, such as “Florids” “Shultz” and “Brenan.”

The device caused the evacuation of CNN’s headquarters on Wednesday morning, according to CNN.

Other devices were intercepted after being sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Former President Bill Clinton thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their role in intercepting the packages near his home in Chappaqua, New York.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted an assurance that President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the situation.

Trump said Wednesday afternoon that “the full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation.”

“We will spare no resources or expense in this effort,” the president said, according to CNN.

The president also called for unity. “We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that threats or acts of political violence have no place in the United States of America,” he said.

“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans,” Trump added. “We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

