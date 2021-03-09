Recently confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is already contradicting himself about the situation at the southern border, and reportedly asked for “volunteers” to assist.

The shift to the Biden administration and the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increased number of migrants arriving at the border.

“Today, I activated the Volunteer Force to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they face a surge in migration along the Southwest Border,” Mayorkas purportedly wrote in an email to DHS staff, according to Fox News.

“You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border,” Mayorkas reportedly continued.

Senior administration officials, including Alejandro Mayorkas and Susan Rice, traveled to the Southwest border to visit a Border Patrol facility and an HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement facility yesterday. Readout of their meeting and attendees: pic.twitter.com/xEarbsHE0f — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 7, 2021

“President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions.”

This is a jarring contrast compared to what the secretary told the press last week, when he claimed there is no crisis at the southern border.

“The men and women of the Department of Homeland Security are working around the clock, seven days a week, to ensure that we do not have a crisis at the border, that we manage the challenge as acute as the challenge is,” Mayorkas said, according to Newsweek.

Clearly, there is a crisis at the border with apprehensions currently surging, and it seems Mayorkas wants to have it both ways.

It would make the administration look good if those in power did not publicly acknowledge the surge, but asking for additional help for the Homeland Security Department, if indeed the secretary did so, is an indication that even the current amount of officers is not enough to suffice.

While the Trump administration Migrant Protection Protocols were far from perfect, they helped put an end to the 2019 surge of illegal immigration — yet the current White House is getting cocky.

By reversing Trump’s “Remain-In-Mexico” policy, the Biden administration brought back the “Catch and Release” policy, which allows for migrants awaiting legal proceedings to stay in the United States, putting a massive strain on American border communities.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas called the president out for reinstating “Catch and Release” and other immigration policies, saying they enable drug cartels and human trafficking to thrive.

“This crisis is a result of President Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott said, according to KVEO-TV. “It invites illegal immigration and is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas right now and will grow increasingly worse by the day.”

“Because of the volume of people coming across, the border patrol that makes the arrest, they have to engage quite literally in babysitting … and while they’re doing babysitting, that provides an opportunity for the cartels to bring other people across the border illegally.”

The Biden Admin. has created a disaster on the border. Record 3,200 migrant children stuck in Border Patrol custody + many who are not children. The federal government must fix this immediately. I’ll be there with Texas solutions today. https://t.co/fNjK3KwGJj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 9, 2021

Abbott is correct, as many migrants that make the journey to the United States are suffering greatly and doing so non-voluntarily.

The Biden administration’s public complacency is a disservice to the migrants and people who reside near the border, and it is unacceptable.

