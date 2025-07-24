Exposed: The Shatteringly Bad Hillary Health Intel Putin Had - Could Have Released if He Wanted Trump to Win

A new trove of documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday indicated that Russian intelligence was disturbed about the state of Hillary Clinton’s physical and mental health, indicating that she had a wide variety of ailments that were being kept from the general public.

The revelations were an ancillary part of the 46-page document from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2020, which assessed failures in the 2017 U.S. intelligence community assessment that claimed significant Russian intelligence operations had interfered with the 2016 election.

However, the declassification of the report brought rumors about the then-Democratic nominee’s health that were dismissed as conspiracy theories at the time, as the House committee found that Russian intelligence sources seemed to believe Clinton was suffering from chronic and varied issues.

Whether or not the information Russian intelligence had obtained was either true or backed up by substantial evidence was not clear from the document, either — although it did say that “documents leaked during the [2016] election were far less damaging to Secretary Clinton than those Putin chose not to leak.”

Those documents, the assessment found, likely had to do with Clinton’s emotional and physical well-being.

“As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information that President Obama and party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be ‘extraordinarily alarming’ and felt it could have ‘serious negative impact’ on her election prospects,” the assessment read.

It’s unclear when in September 2016 this information was attained, which is important given that she suffered a collapse at an event on Sept. 11 of that month.

However, it wasn’t just the collapse that was of concern, the document alleged.

“The SVR possessed DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness,'” the document said.

It is unclear whether the quotes are from SVR or DNC communications and whether they are direct quotes.

“Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of ‘heavy tranquilizers’ and while afraid of losing, she remained ‘obsessed with a thirst for power,'” the document continued.

“The SVR also had information that Clinton suffered from ‘Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.'”

The document went on to state that SVR sources had obtained information that American “allies ‘in London, Berlin, Paris, and Rome’ were not optimistic about a Clinton Presidency. They had ‘expressed notes of doubt regarding her ability to perform the functions of head-of-state.'”

Claims that all was not right with Hillary’s health were vigorously fought by the mainstream media during the campaign, with CNN terming those concerned about her well-being “the new birthers,” referencing the conspiracy theory that then-President Barack Obama was born outside of the United States.

“Much in the way ‘birthers’ (Trump was among the most prominent) sought similar ends by questioning President Barack Obama’s citizenship, the ‘healthers’ are using junk science and conspiracy theories to argue that Clinton is suffering from a series of debilitating brain injuries,” CNN reported.

Clinton herself called the theories a “wacky strategy” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show in August 2016.

“I don’t know why they are saying this,” she said. “I think on the one hand, it is part of the wacky strategy, just say all these crazy things, and maybe you can get some people to believe you.”

However, less than a month later, Clinton would suffer a health event and seemingly fainted at a memorial for the 9/11 attacks in New York.







At the time, Clinton said that the incident was as a result of “walking pneumonia” and that, while she had been advised to rest by doctors, she had kept campaigning.

“I felt dizzy, and I did lose my balance for a minute, but once I got in [the van], once I could sit down, once I could cool off, once I had some water, I immediately started feeling better,” she told the BBC.

