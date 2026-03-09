Exposing the Deep-State War on Honest Elections: Exactly What Went Wrong in the 2020 Election

Last summer, shortly before the loss of Charlie Kirk, historian Larry Schweikart reached out to tell me he mentioned my election integrity research and forecasting to the folks at Post Hill Press, who asked, “Does he have a book in him?”

I’ve operated a bestselling Substack newsletter for years and have been asked if I had plans to write a book. Until recently, my answer was always the same — “It’s not time.”

But this time around, with the request formally on the table and President Donald Trump back in the White House, I felt I had reached a suitable point to tell the story of exactly what has gone wrong with America’s elections.

Rasmussen Reports measured a high point of two-thirds of Americans lacking confidence that our elections, particularly the 2020 presidential election, are on the up-and-up.

A constitutional republic simply cannot stand if people lack trust in the foundational elements of what makes up this concept we call self-government.

I was pulled into what became the election integrity movement in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, which was decided in the Electoral College by just 42,918 votes in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Over the past five years, I’ve taken every shot the mainstream media can dish out, including a hit piece on me by The New York Times. That 2024 article attempted to discredit my own proprietary forecasting models, which factor in traditional analytics (such as voter registration data and county trends) with my own understanding and research into exactly how many formerly non-existent ballots are now possible in each state, based primarily on which laws they have (or do not have) on the books.

I wound up calling all 56 races for 2024 electoral votes right on the money, with Trump winning 312 to 226 in the Electoral College.

Among the three most grievous sins of election administration are automatic voter registration, universal (or excessive) mail-in voting, and ballot harvesting.

Once all three are in place, it is nearly impossible for a state to elect Republicans statewide. In fact, Joe Biden carried 18 of 20 states with automatic voter registration (243 to 9 in the Electoral College) and 7 of 8 with universal mail-in voting (96 to 6 in the Electoral College) in his dubious 2020 victory. Trump only made marginal improvements in both categories in 2024 — yet it was just enough to make it “too big to rig.”

The next Republican presidential nominee won’t head up the ticket as one of the most famous people to ever live in human history. Barely getting by in elections, especially in national elections in which a garbage can with a (D) next to it on the ballot would carry over 200 electoral votes, is no longer an option.

I wrote “The American War on Election Corruption: The Crusade to Restore Trust in Voting” to paint the clearest picture available to the widest audience possible, particularly those who know something is off with our elections and can’t quite put their finger on exactly what those things are.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich kicks the book off with a foreword that sets the tone for the book:

The American War on Election Corruption provides the comprehensive, specific, and detailed framework necessary for every American concerned about the future of our representative government. Keshel’s knowledge and forecasting skill, rooted in the rigor of military intelligence, offer us a clear-eyed view of what has gone right, what has gone wrong, where the broken laws and anomalies exist, and, most importantly, what we must do to restore and maintain integrity in our electoral systems.

Nothing is held back — not names of politicians, not methods, and most certainly not my criticism of the lying forecasters, pollsters, and media acolytes who play a vital role in deceiving the public and boosting false narratives around election time every cycle.

Conservatives have neglected an active role in pushing back against these crushing weapons, and unless a comprehensive treatise on the people’s war on corrupted elections comes from someone who has lived that battle for years, then those who subvert free and fair elections are left alone in command of the field.

Just because President Trump has returned, it doesn’t mean concerns about election integrity should abate. He said it best in his recent State of the Union address when he firmly stated that Democrat policy is so bad that they have to cheat to win elections. Their lockstep resistance to the SAVE America Act, which provides a solution that over 80 percent of voters support, is proof positive of Trump’s sentiment.

Thank you for your support over the years of those who have labored in the trenches of an often-fruitless battle to scrutinize data, meet with local officials, push back against false narratives, and organize against those who couldn’t care less about facilitating elections people can trust, because they themselves turn a blind eye to the obvious fact that cheating has gone on as long as elections have been held (and everywhere they have been held). I wrote Chapter Four just for them, and Gov. Katie Hobbs, a star player in my exposé, will soon have her very own copy of my book, courtesy of the Arizona Speaker of the House, Steve Montenegro.

Please consider purchasing “The American War on Election Corruption: The Crusade to Restore Trust in Voting” today.

