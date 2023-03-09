Extent of Mitch McConnell's Injuries Revealed - 'Expected to Remain in the Hospital'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after an accident at a Washington D.C. hotel.

A representative for the Republican Senate leader clarified that McConnell expects to remain at the hospital “for a few days,” according to Fox News.

McConnell communications director David Popp revealed that McConnell had suffered a concussion in the accident.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion.”

“He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment.”

“The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

Sources familiar with the accident described McConnell tripping at the Waldorf Astoria hotel during a fundraising event, according to the New York Times.

The longtime Republican leader had to be taken to George Washington University Hospital in an ambulance after the incident, according to the Times.

The accident makes McConnell the third senator to be hospitalized this year.

Do you feel like the U.S. in on the right track? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (30 Votes) No: 98% (1946 Votes)

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for depression last month, just as California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized with a case of shingles.

McConnell has previously accounted for a childhood bout with polio — a condition that has given him difficulties with stairs as an adult.

The Kentucky senator fractured his shoulder in a 2019 fall in his Louisville, Kentucky, home, according to CNN.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wished McConnell a quick recovery in a statement following his injury, speaking in a bipartisan gesture of goodwill.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries extends “thoughts and prayers and best wishes” to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was hospitalized after a fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel. “We are praying for a swift and a full and a speedy recovery.” https://t.co/zNbsscfU2G pic.twitter.com/MGJlw7OTMq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 9, 2023

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed a similar statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) begins his budget press conference wishing counterpart Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a speedy recovery after a fall last night. pic.twitter.com/bpOp47Tx9v — Chase Williams (@ChaseWilliams_) March 9, 2023

McConnell will tie the record for longest-serving party leader in Senate history next year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.