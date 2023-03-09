Parler Share
Extent of Mitch McConnell's Injuries Revealed - 'Expected to Remain in the Hospital'

 By Richard Moorhead  March 9, 2023 at 2:30pm
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after an accident at a Washington D.C. hotel.

A representative for the Republican Senate leader clarified that McConnell expects to remain at the hospital “for a few days,” according to Fox News.

McConnell communications director David Popp revealed that McConnell had suffered a concussion in the accident.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion.”

“He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment.”

“The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

Sources familiar with the accident described McConnell tripping at the Waldorf Astoria hotel during a fundraising event, according to the New York Times.

The longtime Republican leader had to be taken to George Washington University Hospital in an ambulance after the incident, according to the Times.

The accident makes McConnell the third senator to be hospitalized this year.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for depression last month, just as California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized with a case of shingles.

McConnell has previously accounted for a childhood bout with polio — a condition that has given him difficulties with stairs as an adult.

The Kentucky senator fractured his shoulder in a 2019 fall in his Louisville, Kentucky, home, according to CNN.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wished McConnell a quick recovery in a statement following his injury, speaking in a bipartisan gesture of goodwill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed a similar statement.

McConnell will tie the record for longest-serving party leader in Senate history next year.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




