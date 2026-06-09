EXTREME GRAPHIC WARNING: Video from Ireland Shows Migrant Straddling Man, Sawing at His Neck as He Bleeds and Writhes on Ground

Some videos are so disturbing that they have to be seen, no matter how violent they are, and if for no other reason than they might finally inspire change.

Footage that has emerged from Northern Ireland of an incident Monday is among them.

According to Australia’s News.com, a Sudanese national was arrested after he tried to behead a man on a street in Belfast.

Police confirmed the man “had leave to remain in U.K.,” which, the outlet said, “proves that the man was an immigrant who had recently entered the U.K.”

As the U.K. continues importing foreign, Third-World, military-aged men at rates that are destabilizing to communities, people in Belfast are seeing some of the worst in humanity.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, suffered significant injuries to his eyes during the attack. but somehow survived.

Graphic footage showed the suspect straddling the victim and repeatedly hacking at his neck while horrified bystanders screamed for help.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic scenes of violence that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

🚨HORRIFIC ATTEMPTED BEHEADING ON THE STREETS OF BELFAST 😱 Graphic Warning ⚠️ Just after 10:30pm last night on Kinnaird Avenue, North Belfast, a man was slashed and stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the suspect on top of him on the ground repeatedly hacking at his head and… — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 9, 2026

One witness could be heard shouting that the attacker was trying to cut his victim’s head off.

As the victim struggled to escape, the suspect raised his weapon and shouted in a language that witnesses couldn’t understand.

The video is extraordinarily disturbing.

Belfast Live reported the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, when most Irish people would be heading to bed or mingling in a pub.

What makes this incident particularly disheartening is that it comes at a moment when immigration is finally drawing an appropriate level of scrutiny across the country.

Tensions have already been rising following the murder and sentencing in the case of 18-year-old British student Henry Nowak.

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The circumstances surrounding that case should have people lining up to demand change.

Last year, Nowak was stabbed five times by a man named Vickrum Singh Digwa while walking home after a night out with friends.

Digwa, a British-born young man from a Sikh family, initially told police that Nowak had attacked him and made racist statements to him.

Officers in the woke country naturally believed the Sikh man and treated the mortally wounded Nowak as a suspect instead of a victim.

Despite repeatedly saying he had been stabbed and could not breathe, Nowak was handcuffed while lying on the ground.

Only after he lost consciousness did the officers act, but it was too late, and the young man died from his wounds.

Here is where the U.K. residents have a chance to demand change to suicidal immigration policies in their country, because immigration is the common denominator in Nowak’s violent murder and Monday’s attempted beheading in Belfast.

Across Britain and much of Europe, governments continue bringing in large numbers of foreign nationals from vastly different parts of the world.

At the same time, ordinary people are repeatedly told that their concerns about crime, assimilation, and public safety are flat-out racist.

That message from their leaders is going to become harder to sell to those who are fed up with trying to coexist with animals who have proven they want to kill them.

The footage from Northern Ireland is shocking enough on its own, but all Brits need to see it.

Combine that with fallout from Nowak’s senseless death, and members of Parliament should be sweating.

It is, of course, up to the country’s citizens to make sure their elected leaders act, before the formerly great British Empire dies quietly and forever after being conquered by monsters.

What will it take for the people of the U.K. to decide they’ve had enough and demand a change?

We will find out sooner or later, but Monday’s incident should be seen as a call for mass civil disobedience.

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