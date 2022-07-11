Extremely Bizarre: Jill Biden Invokes 'Breakfast Tacos' to Describe Diversity of Hispanic Community

Who wrote this speech?

First lady Jill Biden raised eyebrows with a colorful description of the diversity of American Hispanics in a Monday speech.

The first lady badly butchered the pronunciation of “bodegas,” pronouncing the New York stores “boguhdahs.”

Biden was speaking at a conference event for UnidosUS, a pro-illegal immigration NGO funded by oligarchs such as Bill Gates.

The group disclosed an endowment of more than $142,000,000 in 2018.

Biden was speaking at the group’s “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.” She described the diversity of the Hispanic community as “unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

Hispanics broadly reject the invention of the word “Latinx,” with many pointing to the word as a social engineering attempt to vandalize the gendered Spanish language.

In the speech, Jill Biden declined to discuss the porous state of the U.S-Mexico border under her husband’s administration.

A seemingly ceaseless stream of illegal aliens broke the yearly record for border apprehensions in 2021, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

At the same time, the Biden administration shelved most deportations.

Transnational crime and human smuggling has imposed a state of chaos on many border communities, which are predominantly inhabited by Hispanics.

The Democratic Party has devastated its own political prospects with Hispanics during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Some polling indicates that Hispanics disapprove of Biden more so than any other ethnic group in America, in a political game changer for a demographic once thought of as a reliable constituency for Democrats.

Republicans have already secured upset victories fueled by Hispanic voter discontent during Biden’s presidency.

Republican Mayra Flores replaced a retiring Democrat in a south Texas congressional district last month, and Republicans are eyeing more gains in the state’s Rio Grande Valley.

Cringeworthy and politically incorrect soundbites will do nothing to help save Democrats from bottoming out with Hispanic voters in November.

