There are a lot of problems with the blind eye governing the world’s shift to “green” policies.

(This writer is a firm believer in leaving the planet in better shape than the way it was found, but not at the active expense of its citizens.)

But one of the less acknowledged issues of the “green” movement is the outsized sense of self-importance it gives to people who haven’t the slightest clue of how to actually be a productive member of society.

These are, frankly, useless people who probably would be rotting away in some other fetishized existence if not for this grand call to “SAVE THE PLANET.”

Arm these dolts with a completely misplaced “purpose” like “saving the world,” and you have the formula for producing the kind of mental gymnastics needed to equate petty property damage with altruism.

Case in point: Did you know that there is an entire group of crusaders dedicated to deflating the tires on certain vehicles? You know, because that’s such a noble cause.

This merry band of petty criminals call themselves the “Tyre Extinguishers” (though they also go by “The Tire Extinguishers”) and think that by deflating the tires to your car, they are going to save the planet.

Why? The “Extinguishers” themselves explain: “SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our health, our public safety and our climate. Bigger and bigger cars are dominating our towns and cities, and all so a privileged few can flaunt their wealth. Because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from this danger, we must protect ourselves.

“We want to make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas.

“We do this by deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience and expense for their owners.”

As with all cartoonish villains, these hoodlums have a bit of a calling card, leaving behind this leaflet to their victims, with this patronizing message: “We have deflated one or more of your tires. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car.

“We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

Where to even begin with this?

First, on a purely logistical level, this move is self-defeating. So you’ve stranded someone at their home with a disabled vehicle. Great. Now what?

Assuming this victim still has a life to go about, they will likely call a tow truck or some sort of roadside service to put air back in the tire. That’s another vehicle that may not have been in use at all that these “activists” are forcing onto the roads. Then, the victim can go about their original business, “polluting” the environment just the same anyhow.

Second, do these nitwits realize that not everyone is a secluded loner in their mother’s basements like they (probably) are? Normal, socially acclimated adults eventually have these things called “families,” which can sometimes grow to include three, four, heck, seven members at a time.

Pray tell, how exactly should a family of five function with a gas-efficient two-seater? That idiotic leaflet from the “Extinguishers” calls SUVs “unnecessary, and pure vanity,” really exposing how hopelessly single these frauds most likely are.

Third, there’s the small matter of the legality of all of this. Entering private property to damage someone’s vehicle is not exactly sitting in a murky gray legal area.

It’s illegal. Plain and simple. (Also, if these victims are filing police reports, that’s yet another potential vehicle hitting the road thanks to these antics.)

Disconcertingly, these thugs are still very much active.

Their website denotes that as recently as April, they’ve been hitting vehicles with this nonsense (they’re still very active on Twitter, as well). The April assault saw 43 SUVs in Boston get flattened tires, per CBS News.

They hit over 50 vehicles in Portland in October 2022, per KGW. And Fox News noted that they’ve tagged vehicles in all manner of major cities, from Chicago to San Francisco.

So if you happen to drive an SUV or a 4×4, please be extra vigilant.

Hoodlums who have far less productive things to do than you do are hunting for them.

