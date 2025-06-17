Eye-Popping Video: 13 Iranian Missiles Captured Alarmingly Close by Camera on Passenger Plane

Whether they wanted one or not, the crew and passengers of a commercial aircraft got a front-row seat to an Iranian barrage of ballistic missiles against Israel.

“Amazing footage showing the launch of ballistic missiles earlier today by Iran against Israel, from the cockpit of a commercial aircraft flying over Dubai,” OSINT Defender posted on X.

The video showed what appear to be 13 missiles as they launch and separate.

Amazing footage showing the launch of ballistic missiles earlier today by Iran against Israel, from the cockpit of a commercial aircraft flying over Dubai. pic.twitter.com/d0h1SsTsG7 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 16, 2025

Iran has been sending barrages of missiles at Israel, although a Monday night attack was reported by Israel to have done little damage, according to The Times of Israel.

As noted by CNN, Iran warned Israel it would attack two Israeli TV stations as payback for Israel’s attack Monday on Iranian state media.

The Israeli Air Force has bombed the offices of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran a short while ago. Footage shows the moment of the attack. pic.twitter.com/PJUqx2njMg — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 16, 2025

Although Iran’s barrages have done damage, one analyst said Iran may not have that many days left to fight back.

Israel’s attacks, which have escalated amid air superiority over Iran, have “severely degraded” Iran’s military and command infrastructure, making it hard for the Islamic regime “to coordinate and conduct attacks in a very decisive manner,” Siddhant Kishore, a Washington-based national security analyst and former Middle East security researcher at the Institute for the Study of War, said.

“To use those missile bases and missile launchers …. (the Iranians have to) move their equipment across the country and position themselves. And in an absence of air defense right now, it is extremely difficult,” he said, noting that Israel can currently destroy whatever it sees.

Kishore said it would be “just a matter of a few days – maybe a week or two” before Israel’s campaign forces Iran to “pursue a diplomatic path to end the war.”



Israel’s Air Force has destroyed one-third of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, according to The Times of Israel.

Military officials said Iran is trying to fire hundreds of ballistic missiles at a time, but Israeli attacks on launchers are limiting the barrages to between 30 and 60 missiles.

Defrin said 65 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones were launched at Israel Sunday and Monday. Although only a few got through, three strikes killed eight people and left 300 wounded.

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran as he reprimanded its leaders for not taking the deal that was offered to give up the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

