Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem Saturday.
Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem Saturday. (Menahem Kahana - AFP / Getty Images)

Eye-Popping Video: 13 Iranian Missiles Captured Alarmingly Close by Camera on Passenger Plane

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2025 at 5:10pm
Whether they wanted one or not, the crew and passengers of a commercial aircraft got a front-row seat to an Iranian barrage of ballistic missiles against Israel.

“Amazing footage showing the launch of ballistic missiles earlier today by Iran against Israel, from the cockpit of a commercial aircraft flying over Dubai,” OSINT Defender posted on X.

The video showed what appear to be 13 missiles as they launch and separate.

Amazing footage showing the launch of ballistic missiles earlier today by Iran against Israel, from the cockpit of a commercial aircraft flying over Dubai. pic.twitter.com/d0h1SsTsG7

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 16, 2025

Iran has been sending barrages of missiles at Israel, although a Monday night attack was reported by Israel to have done little damage, according to The Times of Israel.

As noted by CNN, Iran warned Israel it would attack two Israeli TV stations as payback for Israel’s attack Monday on Iranian state media.

Although Iran’s barrages have done damage, one analyst said Iran may not have that many days left to fight back.

Should Israel continue to strike Iran until the Islamist government is also out of power?

Israel’s attacks, which have escalated amid air superiority over Iran, have “severely degraded” Iran’s military and command infrastructure, making it hard for the Islamic regime “to coordinate and conduct attacks in a very decisive manner,” Siddhant Kishore, a Washington-based national security analyst and former Middle East security researcher at the Institute for the Study of War, said.

“To use those missile bases and missile launchers …. (the Iranians have to) move their equipment across the country and position themselves. And in an absence of air defense right now, it is extremely difficult,” he said, noting that Israel can currently destroy whatever it sees.

Kishore said it would be “just a matter of a few days – maybe a week or two” before Israel’s campaign forces Iran to “pursue a diplomatic path to end the war.”

Trump Calls Out 'Kooky Tucker Carlson,' Says He's Dead Wrong About Key Issue


Israel’s Air Force has destroyed one-third of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, according to The Times of Israel.

Military officials said Iran is trying to fire hundreds of ballistic missiles at a time, but Israeli attacks on launchers are limiting the barrages to between 30 and 60 missiles.

Defrin said 65 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones were launched at Israel Sunday and Monday. Although only a few got through, three strikes killed eight people and left 300 wounded.

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran as he reprimanded its leaders for not taking the deal that was offered to give up the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




