Vice President Kamala Harris had a call with the prime minister of Norway Tuesday as one of many calls with foreign leaders she has taken without President Joe Biden.

Harris spoke with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway and “affirmed her commitment to deepening the strong alliance between Norway and the United States,” according to a readout of the call.

“The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway’s close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world,” the readout said.

This is not the first time Harris has conducted solo calls with world leaders, signaling how involved she will be in foreign policy.

“She will be seen by everyone as a potential president in waiting,” one European ambassador told Politico.

“Much more than in previous presidencies.”

Harris has previously taken calls with French President Emanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Biden put in calls to Macron and Trudeau, Fox News reported.

Harris also participated in the bilateral meeting between the U.S. and Canada, an opportunity not typically afforded to vice presidents.

“As I said to the Vice President during our meetings, I look forward to welcoming [Harris] to Canada as soon as the pandemic will allow for it,” Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told Politico.

“Canadians, particularly so many women and girls, were delighted by her historic election, and I look forward to working closely with her to advance shared priorities.”

Biden has reportedly urged Harris to engage directly with foreign leaders to develop her rapport and foreign policy expertise.

“The interest in her from outside is really about: Is she the future of the Democratic Party?” one Asian ambassador told Politico.

“Biden in a way represents the traditional white male politician. And Vice President Harris is in many ways the future: female, blended family … But her policy views, they are still waiting to be shaped out.”

Harris has also had weekly lunches with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a veteran foreign policy and national security official.

Biden is scheduled to meet virtually with leaders from Australia, Japan and India in his first multilateral conversation as president, Fox News reported.

He has made a series of calls to leaders around the world including in Britain, Japan, Mexico, Germany and South Korea. He has also spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a series of delays that created questions and concerns, Biden spoke with Netanyahu last month.

