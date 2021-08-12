New Hampshire is taking center stage in the 2022 midterm elections as one potential GOP senatorial candidate emerges from the pack.

According to NBC News, Republicans believe Gov. Chris Sununu could be a key factor in reclaiming power in the Senate — if he decides to throw his hat in the ring.

New Hampshire is generally viewed as a toss-up state despite voting blue in seven of the last eight general elections, including the last five in a row, and currently having two Democratic senators.

Still, the state maintains a GOP majority in both chambers of its Legislature, and, of course, a Republican sits in the governor’s seat.

The balance of power at the federal level could very well tilt to the right at some point soon.

Congress itself is at stake, with Democrats currently holding a slim majority in both the House and the Senate.

The GOP is well aware that it needs strong, established contenders if it hopes to reclaim control of Capitol Hill — and throw a wrench in President Joe Biden’s agenda.

And it seems the race in New Hampshire is already heating up.

Political advertising has taken the state by storm, according to NBC.

With $2.9 million already spent, it’s ranking among the most expensive races in the country.

Progressives are attacking Sununu for his stances as governor, including his opposition to abortion, and tying him to the Washington swamp by labeling him as the “handpicked” candidate of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The label could also put off Republicans who have expressed disdain for McConnell in the past, further hurting Sununu’s chances.

Sununu is, however, a favorite of former President Donald Trump, according to WMUR, and a potential endorsement from perhaps the most notorious Republican around would only turn the spotlight on Sununu more directly.

He also touts high approval ratings, despite the hardship that comes with leading a state through a pandemic.

Sununu has yet to announce a decision on whether he will run for the Senate.

At this point, all we can do is watch and wait for the 2022 field to take shape in New Hampshire and elsewhere.

It’s bound to be an interesting and pivotal election cycle.

