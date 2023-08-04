Share
Commentary

With All Eyes on Trump at Arraignment, Pay Attention to Three Important People Sitting Quietly at Back of Courtroom

 By Mike Landry  August 4, 2023 at 2:00pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Thursday.

Big deal.

Impeach the guy twice (including when he’s out of office), raid his house, charge his household employees, accuse him of colluding with Russia, and on and on and on.

So what could they do next? Of course — indict him for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Are Democrats also going to charge the 147 Republicans who voted not to certify all of the states’ 2020 election results?

Trending:
Dershowitz Told Obama to Pound Sand After Then-POTUS Asked Him to Disinvite Geraldo from 75th Birthday

Interesting. Over a fourth of Congress agreed that there was something fishy about that election, and Trump gets indicted?

A lot of us were paying attention on election night when there were irregularities in vote-counting in Michigan and Georgia. And there were all of those suspicious accounts of ballot drop boxes, along with the admitted manipulations of social media in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

Biden, of course, barely campaigned, yet received more votes than Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

At any rate, there was quite a crowd at the arraignment in the Washington, D.C., courtroom of Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Is Trump being wrongfully prosecuted?

To gain entrance, members of the news media had to be selected by lottery. Taking up the jury box and the public gallery were law clerks, court staff, sketch artists and a few members of the public, The Hill reported.

Several judges of Washington’s federal district court were seated at the back of the room, according to Politico. Among them were Chief Judge James Boasberg and Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey.

Also on hand was Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who had previously criticized Trump as she sentenced some defendants from the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Washington loves a spectacle.

Related:
Judge in Trump's Jan. 6 Case Worked at Same Law Firm as Hunter Biden During His Time There

Much of this brings to mind an action by President Gerald Ford in September 1974, when he pardoned former President Richard Nixon for any crimes he may have committed while in office.

Nixon had resigned the month before following two years of the Watergate ordeal and had been impeached, with conviction likely.

Even though it may have cost him the 1976 election, Ford said his pardon was an attempt to heal the nation’s wounds. Although critical of Ford at the time, even Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy later conceded he had done the right thing.

Now, of course, short-sighted politicians care nothing about the nation’s divisions or even the effects the bogus criminal charges against Trump will have on the future and prestige of the republic.

And they forget the world is watching — so it will be more than Donald Trump on trial.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.




With All Eyes on Trump at Arraignment, Pay Attention to Three Important People Sitting Quietly at Back of Courtroom
Biden Allies Caught Photoshopping Photos of Joe to Make Him Appear Younger
As 85 MPH Winds Batter Arlington, Someone Stopped to Record What Was Happening at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Drag Queen Flamy Grant Tops iTunes Christian Music Charts After Twisted Social Media Stunt
Suspected Serial Killer Caught Thanks to One Detail Hiding in Plain Sight
See more...

Conversation