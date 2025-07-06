'What The F...': Dem Governor Is at Complete Loss for Words After Being Asked About Cocaine Use

Democratic Governor Janet Mills of Maine appeared stunned and angry when she was confronted by a man who asked her about alleged cocaine use in her past during a recent public appearance.

Fox News reported the moment occurred last week during an event at Sunday River Resort in Newry, where Mills was taking photos with attendees.

An unidentified man approached the governor and posed a blunt question, which was caught on camera.

“Is sniffing cocaine a human right, Janet?” he asked, clearly referring to Mills’ past controversy.

Mills, who was caught off guard, responded, “What the f***?”

WARNING: The following social media post contains language some viewers might find offensive.

WATCH: Maine Democrat Governor Janet Mills when asked about her alleged cocaine use and if sniffing cocaine at work a "human right": "What the fuck." https://t.co/7GXGbmKl4K pic.twitter.com/hz00aLHTTg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2025

The man who confronted Mills did not elaborate or offer any context for his question, but then asked, “How much more does an eight-ball cost with inflation?”

The governor quickly walked away after delivering her profane response.

Do you think drug use should disqualify candidates from holding major political office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The outlet reported that Mills’ staff has not commented publicly on the interaction.

Fox News noted that Maine Republicans have called on the governor to respond to rumors of drug use in her younger years, which Mills has denied in the past.

The governor was investigated for alleged cocaine use in 1990 by state and federal agencies, but no charges were ever filed.

Mills, 76, claimed she was targeted over her politics. She is currently serving her second term as Maine’s governor.

She has faced scrutiny from critics in the past over her far-left policies and her tone when dealing with opponents.

Mills’ defiance of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning boys who identify as transgender from competing in girls’ sports in the state garnered all sorts of headlines.

The Trump administration sued Mills and Maine in April when Mills said she would ignore the order.

“The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time. “This is also about these young women’s personal safety.”

Mills was also one of the governors who clashed with the Trump administration over her COVID pandemic emergency powers.

In a trip to the state in June 2020, Trump blasted Mills for stalling in regards to reopening the state’s commercial fishing industry, News Center Maine reported.

“Why isn’t your Governor reopening your state?” He asked.”You have a Governor that doesn’t know what she’s doing, and she’s like a dictator.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.