'What the F*** Did You Just Do?' New Book Recounts Obama's Stunned Call to Pelosi After She Endorsed Harris

Democrats’ policy positions on everything from abortion to transgender ideology spring from pure evil.

It would make sense, therefore, if God had supernaturally rendered their leaders ineffective, incoherent, and ridiculous.

That prospect, of course, offers one explanation for a 2024 incident involving former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as detailed in the new book “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America,” by Jonathan Karl of ABC News.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail obtained an advance copy of the book, scheduled for publication Tuesday.

According to a “Pelosi confidant” who spoke with Karl, an outraged Obama called the former House Speaker shortly after her endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee. Under pressure following a catastrophic debate performance on June 27, then-President Joe Biden had withdrawn from the race.

“The Obamas were not happy,” the Pelosi confidant said, adding that Obama’s message to the former Speaker amounted to, essentially, “‘What the f*** did you just do?'”

Rather than hand the nomination to Harris, Obama preferred a “process” to select the Democrat nominee.

“That train has left the station,” Pelosi replied.

The former Speaker’s endorsement of Harris stunned Obama because, per Karl and according to the Mail, Pelosi had maintained “regular communication” with the 44th president. Moreover, the two powerful Democrats “agreed Harris should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged.”

Has God supernaturally confused and turned the Democrats against each other? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (666 Votes) No: 8% (60 Votes)

One raises one’s eyebrows. How did Pelosi and Obama fail so miserably in their “communication”?

Indeed, for more than a year the entire Democratic leadership has appeared incapable of getting on the same page.

Biden, for instance, reportedly harbored resentment over what he regarded as Obama’s treachery.

Meanwhile, in a book published last month, Harris burned bridges by blaming other Democrats for her loss to Trump.

Even former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got in on the act. In her new book, Jean-Pierre explained, among other things, why she left the Democratic Party altogether.

Now, we have learned of Obama and Pelosi’s failure to communicate.

Of course, we cannot know for certain that Democrats’ recent confusion and in-fighting has supernatural origins.

Nonetheless, if God did happen to punish prideful Democrat leaders in the same way He punished those who tried to build the Tower of Babel, that punishment might look a lot like what we perceive as the party’s current dysfunction (Genesis 11:1-9).

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.