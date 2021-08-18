'F*** That. Nixon and Kissinger Got Away with It' in Vietnam: Biden Doomed Afghanistan in 2010 - Report

Richard Holbrooke served as the special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan during the first two years of the Obama administration. Falling ill at the State Department one day in December 2010, he was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he died two days later at the age of 69.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Holbrooke had left behind a diary that was turned over to his official biographer, George Packer, after his death.

One of the entries written several months before his death recounted a conversation between Holbrooke and then-Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Daily Mail. Biden strongly believed the U.S. should pull out of Afghanistan then as he does now. There’s nothing wrong with that position by itself. Many Americans on both sides of the aisle agree with him.

What was wrong was the vice president’s utter lack of concern for the plight of the Afghan people in the aftermath of a U.S. withdrawal.

According to the Daily Mail, the two were discussing the subject, particularly the U.S. obligation to protect Afghan civilians, when Biden reportedly said, “F*** that. We don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.”

Considering the haste of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, this comment from 11 years ago should come as no surprise.

Biden, in his address to the nation on Monday, and his minions on cable news shows, have expressed “surprise” over how quickly the situation deteriorated in the country over the weekend. How is that possible?

Conservative TV and radio host Dan Bongino addressed the issue on Tuesday. He explained that there are two possible scenarios for that “surprise” and “both of them are particularly ugly.”

In the first, he said, the “Biden administration is so stupid, so ignorant and in such a vacuum of stupidity, that they were totally unaware the Afghan army would collapse and the country would be taken over in near-record time.”

“Option B. They knew the country would be taken over by the Taliban and it doesn’t matter.”

Bongino went with Option B: They knew, but they didn’t care. Biden’s reported remark to Holbrooke in the fall of 2010 lends further credence to this scenario.







For those who missed Biden’s brief speech to the nation on Monday, rather than addressing his administration’s poorly planned withdrawal from Afghanistan, he made it about why the U.S. should be out of the country — which wasn’t the issue.

After telling Americans “the buck stops here,” he went on to blame “the previous administration.”

He also took credit for the raid that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011, when everyone knows he advised then-President Obama against going ahead with it.

Shortly after Biden spoke Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price held a briefing that was not to be believed.

In the brief clip below, Price discusses the United Nations Security Council’s statement calling on the Taliban to form a “new government that is united, inclusive and representative, including with the full and meaningful participation of women. The Council spoke with one voice to underscore that Afghanistan must abide by its international obligations including to international humanitarian law, and ensure the safety and security of all Afghan citizens.”

The State Department calls on the Taliban to form an “inclusive and representative government.” This is not a Babylon Bee skit. It’s a real thing that just happened. pic.twitter.com/6KSJ9Q7enR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 16, 2021

The Biden administration must now grapple with the consequences of the most devastating, pivotal, and humiliating failure of leadership in nearly half a century.

Its mismanagement of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has made the world a more dangerous place. And the fallout will be direct and brutal.

