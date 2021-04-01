Login
F. Peter Brown: SCOTUS May Be Able to End One of the Most Common Types of Abortion in America

The Supreme Court is seen behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2021. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

By F. Peter Brown
Published March 31, 2021 at 6:03pm
The U.S. Supreme Court has a chance to fundamentally alter abortion law in the United States after taking up a new case on Monday.

The law in question is a Kentucky law that has been struck down by lower courts for being too restrictive on abortion.

Pro-abortion advocates claim the law would essentially ban an abortion method called dilation and evacuation. This is the most common abortion method during the second trimester of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court has a conservative majority, and there is a chance that it could reverse the lower courts’ decisions.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron seeks to reverse the rulings of the lower courts.

Abortion is a travesty and national disgrace of this nation. Since Roe v. Wade in 1973, conservatives have sought to overturn this terrible decision.

This country was founded on natural rights, including the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. (Or as the philosopher John Locke put it, rights to life, liberty and property.)

Life is thus a fundamental right that must be defended regardless of the consequences.

Another principle besides life that must be considered is equality. The woman and her unborn child should be equal before the law. As the woman’s life is not usually at stake, and the unborn child’s is, the principle of equality should favor the baby.

Do you think the Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe?

Our decency as humans depends on our respect for life, including the life of the weakest.

Respect for life should outweigh the convenience of the woman. Humanity should choose the noble path and avoid murder in the name of abortion. We have traveled down a path of darkness and only the light of God can restore to us a nation free of the evils of abortion.

Natural rights are God-given rights. God-given rights should not be altered under any circumstance in the name of consequences.

While philosophical consequentialism has a place, in a rights-based society, as our democratic republic is, the right of the unborn to life transcends others’ desires and needs.

Natural rights were fundamental to the founding of our nation.

The American Revolution occurred because our rights as Englishmen had been denied by a tyrannical king and parliament. We had a natural right to be represented in Parliament that kept being denied.

Now we face a different form of denial of human rights.

Let us hope that the Supreme Court upholds the Kentucky law, a law that exists to strike down a grave injustice.

F. Peter Brown
F. Peter Brown is an intellectual, writer, poet and artist. His Christian faith is central to his life. He is a proud conservative and also a libertarian, adhering to a "fusionist" philosophy. He attended Grove City College, where he majored in history and graduated with high honors in the subject.







