NTSB Investigating After Boeing 737 Suffers Dangerous 'Dutch Roll' Incident in Midair

A Boeing 737 sustained tail damage in midair last month in an incident that aviation experts say is rare for commercial flights.

On May 25, Southwest Airlines Flight N8825Q, a Boeing 737 Max experienced what is known as a “Dutch roll” — where the aircraft tail wags back and forth as the wings rock in see-saw fashion, according to NBC.

This was another in a string of recent incidents involving Boeing planes that began in January when a door blew off of a 737 jet. Since that time, Boeing’s production process has come under investigation.

The Phoenix to Oakland flight had 175 passengers and six members of the crew aboard. The plane was initially reported to be at 38,000 feet at the time of the incident, but a National Transportation Safety Board investigation showed it was at 34,000 feet.

The plane landed safely with no injuries reported.

An FAA report said the aircraft “experienced a Dutch roll, regained control and post flight inspection revealed the damage to the standby PCU,” referring to the rudder’s power control unit.

The FAA later noted that damage to the tail was “substantial,” according to USA Today.

“Having a Dutch roll event is unusual,” John Cox, an instructor at the University of Southern California and CEO of the consulting firm Safety Operating Systems, told The Washington Post.

“Having one that caused damage is unheard of,” he said.

Do you trust Boeing planes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (141 Votes) No: 78% (510 Votes)

CBS News aviation analyst Robert Sumwalt called the incident “significant.”

“Any uncommanded flight control movement is potentially significant. The fact that this resulted in significant damage makes this sort of a big deal,” Sumwalt told CBS senior transportation and national correspondent Kris Van Cleave in an email.

In its reporting, USA Today wrote that “Dutch rolls are fairly rare in commercial aviation.”

“The movement can stress the airplane fuselage and cause damage as it did in the Southwest incident. Dutch roll incidents have previously caused planes to break apart inflight,” it reported.

Tracking data from FlightAware indicates the jet was flown to Boeing’s plant in Everett, Washington, on June 6.

🇺🇸SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET DAMAGED BY DUTCH ROLL MANEUVER A Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Oakland on May 25 experienced a Dutch roll maneuver, causing substantial damage to the plane’s tail section. The Boeing 737 Max 8, flying at 34,000 feet, completed the flight… pic.twitter.com/D6pKz33npg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 14, 2024

The NTSB report on the incident is due later this month, according to USA Today.

“The NTSB’s Vehicle Recorder Laboratory in Washington has received data downloaded from the airplane’s digital flight data recorder. Data from the recorder will aid investigators in determining the length and severity of the event,” the NTSB said.

“The cockpit voice recorder, which is currently limited to two hours of audio, was overwritten and unavailable to investigators. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the date of the event,” the NTSB said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.