FAA Shuts Down Airspace in Northeast After Construction Accident

Air traffic at some of the country’s busiest airports was snarled and airspace was closed over parts of the Northeastern U.S. Monday, according to news reports.

The problem originated at Philadelphia International Airport, when a circuit blew in an air traffic control facility, according to ABC News.

However, a New Jersey construction site accident compounded the problem, as officials learned that a cable that was key to a backup system had been severed.

According to The Associated Press, some flights had resumed by early Monday afternoon, but significant delays were to be expected throughout the day.

CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleeve described the situation in a post on the social media platform X.

Bottom line— a circuit that was in line to be replaced failed. The back up system uses a fiber line was severed in what appears to be a construction accident somewhere between New Brunswick and Newark in New Jersey. Approx 600 feet of fiber got ripped out and severed per FAA. https://t.co/4F4xldSz0l — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) September 21, 2026

“Bottom line— a circuit that was in line to be replaced failed,” Van Cleeve wrote.

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“The back up system uses a fiber line was severed in what appears to be a construction accident somewhere between New Brunswick and Newark in New Jersey. Approx 600 feet of fiber got ripped out and severed per FAA.”

CNN identified the five airports affected as Philadelphia International, John F. Kennedy and La Guardia airports in New York, and Newark Liberty International and Teterboro airports in New Jersey.

As the AP noted, the incident came on a day when international travel into New York is particularly important, as diplomats and world leaders are convening at the United Nations this week. (President Donald Trump is expected to speak to the General Assembly on Tuesday.)

🚨 NOW: President Trump boards Air Force One en route to NYC for the United Nations and his meeting with Zohran Mamdani The legacy media networks REFUSED to provide a camera feed in solidarity with CNN, so @RealAmVoice stepped in with THEIR cameras Thanks @JackPosobiec and RAV! pic.twitter.com/Ri1vGyxNC7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2026

It also came on the same day that the FAA debuted an air traffic control system driven by artificial intelligence, as Politico reported.

FAA debuts its AI-powered tool for managing flight traffic https://t.co/GToO12QdVF — POLITICO (@politico) September 21, 2026

The two events did not appear to be connected.

The AI system will be used for a test period of 90 days at three airports in the Washington, D.C., area, according to Politico: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Dulles International Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

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