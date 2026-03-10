FAA Temporarily Grounds All JetBlue Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday morning following a request from the airline to do so.

An advisory was posted by the agency’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

Nationwide flights to all facilities and destinations were halted, with the freeze remaining in effect from 12:35 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET.

“Operations are normal after JetBlue asked the FAA to pause flights nationwide overnight because of an internal IT issue,” the FAA said in a statement.

JetBlue told FOX Business, “A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations.”

Over the past few years, there have been several freak occurrences and disruptions in air travel for a myriad of reasons.

In October, Alaska Airlines was forced to ground its planes for hours due to a technology outage. Three months earlier, Alaska grounded all flights for about three hours after a hardware failure at a data center, The Associated Press reported.

In 2024, a global IT outage caused flights from several major U.S. airlines — including American Airlines, Delta, and United — to be disrupted. Over 1,000 flights were canceled or delayed.

In June 2025, an investigation was launched into an American Airlines flight after five people were hurt from apparent turbulence.

During another American Airlines flight in February, a bullet hole was discovered in the right wing of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after it landed in Medellin, Colombia, after a flight from Miami, Florida.

The ground crew found a hole “that extends all the way through the right-hand aileron,” documents indicated.

How the plane was shot, or who shot it, remains a mystery.

More recently, a Southwest Airlines flight scheduled to fly from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night was diverted following an on-board incident.

Flight 2094 was diverted to Atlanta, where it landed shortly after 9 p.m., and a passenger was removed due to a “security scare.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Atlanta said Saturday that “the FBI and APD have investigated and interviewed the person.”

“There was no credible threat and no charges will be filed,” the FBI added.

