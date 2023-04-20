Face of Bud Light Ad Campaign Under Fire for Blasphemous Comments: 'God Does Not Make Mistakes'

Dylan Mulvaney is right — God doesn’t make mistakes. But he and Anheuser-Busch, on the other hand, certainly did.

Mulvaney is the popular TikTokker whose “365 Days of Girlhood” videos about transgender “transitioning” catapulted him to stardom. Toward the end of those 365 days, he partnered with Bud Light as the face of a tin-eared ad campaign that the brand is still scrambling to make beer drinkers forget ever happened.

Well, whatever. The 365 days were up last month — and to celebrate, Mulvaney hosted a variety show in New York City at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room (natch). It didn’t draw much attention at the time, because the stream was limited access and the Bud Light ad campaign disaster — and its much-publicized gift to Mulvaney of commemorative beer cans with his face on them — had yet to go bad-viral.

(In fact, most non-TikTokkers were introduced to Mulvaney on the same day of the variety show, when he participated in a thoroughly weird interview on Drew Barrymore’s TV talk show which involved the host getting on her knees in front of the transgender influencer.)

However, on Tuesday, the Christian publication Relevant magazine scrutinized a portion of Mulvaney’s speech during the variety show, in which he shared some, um, interesting thoughts about God.

“I’m going to say something that might make people feel a little bit uncomfortable: I’m trying really hard to maintain a relationship with God,” Mulvaney said during the show, apparently choking with emotion.

“I don’t think He made a mistake with me, and that maybe one day, I will actually be grateful for being trans, that this isn’t some curse, but it’s just a different path to the same destination.”

The slightly apropos digression came as Mulvaney was performing a thoroughly terrible version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” — otherwise known to people who haven’t followed Kate Bush’s career as “that song that became really popular because it was on ‘Stranger Things’.”

It felt a bit like Bush was spinning in her grave as I was listening to it, and the art-pop singer-songwriter is still very much alive. Since I had to hear it, I’ll allow you to share my pain and then listen to Mulvaney try to explain why He decided he was really a “she” despite the fact He created him as a he.







And here it is on TikTok:

The general reaction on social media after this tidbit of blasphemy broke was best summed up by this individual, who noted the obvious: “God does not make mistakes.”

God does not make mistakes… YOUR interpretation of God is thru your narcissism and need for fame. You don’t give a damn about the children you destroy along the way. YOU sold out GOD/morality..for fame and $. Dylan Mulvaney Touts ‘Relationship with God‘ — ‘I Don‘t Think He… — MIMSYPICKTRIS 🇺🇸 (@Picktris66) April 19, 2023

Now, the God of the Bible doesn’t necessarily make life easy for humans. Job, Paul, David, Moses, Peter — all went through trials and travails. However, it’s interesting that nowhere in the Bible is a man made as a woman or a woman made as a man. In fact, right at the top — Genesis 1 and 2 — God specifically makes man and woman as separate entities. (“… male and female He created them.”)

Or we can go with Deuteronomy 22:5: “A woman shall not wear a man’s garment, nor shall a man put on a woman’s cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord your God.” Furthermore, Jeremiah 1:5 should probably be the final word on this: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.”

Are you boycotting Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (40 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

There is no verse in the Good Book in which the Lord or any of his intermediaries say: “Behold, a woman will be born as a man, and he will gain over 10 million followers as he tries to become a woman, ruining the reputation of a maker of strong drink in the process.”

Granted, TikTok wasn’t A Thing™ in ancient Judea, and none of the prophets talked of how “an insipid platform will come from the Far East and mesmerize the unaware, who will stare for hours at it in little devices they hold in their hands.” However, just because times change doesn’t mean God does. Mulvaney is implying that he’s setting God’s record straight — and conveniently gaining fame and fortune in the process.

However, as other Twitterers noted, Mulvaney is making “a mockery of his own body and conscience” and God didn’t make a mistake with him, he’s making the mistake with God.

Dylan Mulvaney mocks God, who created him; he mocks women and robs them of their glory and beauty; Dylan is also a mockery of his own body and conscience. Corporations that promote him are guilty of this mockery as well. “Arise, O God, defend your cause; remember how the foolish… — Wade Lentz (@wadelentz) April 13, 2023

Correct: God made Dylan a male, no mistake about it!

Dylan Mulvaney Touts ‘Relationship with God’ — ‘I Don’t Think He Made a Mistake with Me’ https://t.co/CyDYDFMds4 — Greg Richardson (@gb_richardson) April 19, 2023

No, he didn’t make a mistake with you. You’re making a mistake with him. ‘I Don‘t Think He Made a Mistake with Me‘ https://t.co/dmBfUYoTAG via @BreitbartNews — MAC (@M_A_Cummings) April 19, 2023

“I don’t think he made a mistake with me” says the dude who thinks he’s a chick — Salty (@Salty87134109) April 19, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney Touts ‘Relationship with God’ — ‘I Don’t Think He Made a Mistake with Me’. No , you ignored the Lord and made a very bad choice https://t.co/6SXLKPUiao — Father Ed Wade,CC (@2ecw) April 19, 2023

But then, this is the kind of “God” that goes over well if you’re the type that attends a Dylan Mulvaney revue in New York City to hear him belt out Kate Bush songs.

It’s not the real God that made Mulvaney a man; it’s not the God Christians actually know.

Anheuser-Busch is backpedaling hard on its decision to partner with Mulvaney for a social media ad campaign for its Bud Light brand, issuing a non-apology apology and quickly churning out an ultra-patriotic ad in which a Clydesdale rides by a multitude of American landmarks:

Now, Mulvaney isn’t just making a mockery of Middle America’s values or of Bud Light, he’s making a mockery of God. I suspect the transgender influencer has, like so many on the left, invented his own “God” — one that thinks suspiciously like Dylan Mulvaney does, not like the God of the scriptures.

As Paul wrote in the First Epistle to the Corinthians, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.”

In other words, do not defile what God has made — and then claim He was the author of the defilement. Mulvaney is laughing all the way to the bank by disregarding this. I suspect Bud Light’s marketing team is having second thoughts, however.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.