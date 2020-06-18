SECTIONS
News
Print

Facebook Censors Trump Campaign Ad

×
By Erin Coates
Published June 18, 2020 at 4:30pm
Print

Facebook removed an ad run by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday for violating the social media platform’s hate speech policy.

The ad, which was posted on the Team Trump Facebook group as well as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s pages, featured an upside-down red triangle with a black border, Fox News reported.

A similar symbol was used in Nazi concentration camps in the 1930s to identify political prisoners like socialists, communists and anarchists.

Jewish political prisoners, in contrast, wore a yellow triangle overlaid by a red triangle, according to The Washington Post.

The ad itself denounced “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” that are “DESTROYING our cities and rioting – it’s absolute madness.”

TRENDING: Klobuchar Says She Told Biden To Pick 'Woman of Color' as Running Mate After She Withdrew

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News.

“Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

According to The Washington Post, 88 ads featuring the red triangle ran in total.

Trump’s campaign said that the upside-down red triangle is used by Antifa and Facebook has it as an emoji.

Do you think this move was overstepping Facebook's authority?

“The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, so it was included in an ad about Antifa,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News.

“We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it’s curious that they would target only this ad.”

Murtaugh pointed out that the image is also not in the Anti-Defamation League’s database of hate symbols.

RELATED: 'Virtual Walkout': Facebook Employees Protest Zuckerberg's Response to Trump's Posts

“But it is ironic that it took a Trump ad to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group,” he said.

Certain Nazi symbols have been reclaimed, like the pink triangle used to label gay inmates, but historian Jacob S. Eder told The Washington Post the red triangle is not one of them.

“I think it’s a highly problematic use of a symbol that the Nazis used to identify their political enemies,” he said.

“It’s hard to imagine it’s done on purpose, because I’m not sure the vast majority of Americans know or understand the sign, but it’s very, very careless, to say the least.”

Facebook has previously taken action against Trump campaign ads, including removing ads in March it said caused confusion about the U.S. Census.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







AOC Primary Challenger Accuses Her of Being a 'Temperamental Princess' After Debate Incident
Trump Warns 'Agitators, Looters or Lowlifes' That His Tulsa Rally Won't Be Like Seattle
Trump Not Giving Up on Ending DACA, Says Another Attempt Coming 'Shortly'
Watch: Sheriff's Deputy Saves Life of Protester's Baby
Facebook Censors Trump Campaign Ad
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×