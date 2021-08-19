Facebook Comes After The Western Journal Over Hunter Biden Story

In 2019 I wrote a book, “Big Tech Tyrants: How Silicon Valley’s Stealth Practices Addict Teen, Silence Speech, and Steal Your Privacy.” Much of the book’s content was animated by the experiences The Western Journal had in 2017 and 2018 when Facebook decimated our traffic and drove our readership down by 85 percent over 15 months.

You read that right — 85 percent.

Most businesses would never survive an 85 percent drop in business, but by the grace of God, The Western Journal today is built back stronger than ever. We took the blow from Big Tech and grew back stronger.

In 2017, nearly 90 percent of our readers came from Facebook. Today it is just over 50 percent. In 2017, Google and Facebook controlled the destiny of The Western Journal.

I am happy to say today they don’t, and only because of our wonderful readers like you.

When I came into the office yesterday, I learned Facebook had struck again, de-monetizing our mobile ads and suspending The Western Journal’s access to the Facebook Instant Articles platform.

What was our sin? It was an article The Western Journal wrote about Hunter Biden.

Follow this link and decide for yourself if this is news that needs to be reported.

As I told George Upper, our editor-in-chief, yesterday: “I support your decision to report this story 100 percent. Facebook can cut our income, but we won’t be bullied into not covering stories that need to be told.”

I hope you agree with me.

Last month this Facebook advertising platform provided nearly 50 percent of our monthly income. This is the money we use to pay the salaries of the over 75 writers and editors that daily produce over 40 articles of news and video content for readers of The Western Journal.

These are the articles that you have come to depend upon to give you a balanced and clear understanding of the world we live in. With the mainstream media so full of fake news, we need the clear and conservative voice of The Western Journal more than ever.

Facebook removed The Western Journal from Instant Articles and de-monetized our traffic because we dared to cover a story the Biden administration doesn’t want you to read.

So if you agree with me that this story needs to be reported, please consider taking the one action that will ensure that you will be reading The Western Journal for years in the future: Join the cadre of readers that are members of our team.

It will cost you about the same as a fancy coffee drink at Starbucks, and it will give us the fuel we need to continue to report on important stories like the Hunter Biden story Facebook and the Biden administration want censored. Follow this link to join.

Don’t let the Facebooks, Googles and Apples of Silicon Valley put The Western Journal out of business by suppressing our content, de-monetizing our advertising and deleting us from our culture without a fight.

Please click here and join The Western Journal today.

And if you join, I guarantee you, we will never be bullied into hiding the news from you.

