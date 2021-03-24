Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Facebook Deletes Profile of Suspected Boulder Shooter as Mainstream Media's Narrative Crumbles

The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on Feb.15, 2020.Christof Stache - AFP / Getty ImagesThe founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on Feb.15, 2020. (Christof Stache - AFP / Getty Images)

By Ameer Benno
Published March 24, 2021 at 4:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

In the mid-afternoon on Monday, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa allegedly shot and killed 10 people, including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store.

Voices from the left immediately assumed that the perpetrator was a right-wing, white male.

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, initially tweeted following the tragedy, “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Under Investigation

Feminist author Amy Siskind tweeted on Tuesday that because the shooter was taken into custody alive, he “was almost certainly a white man.”

Then, once law enforcement released Alissa’s name and new details emerged that Alissa was a Syrian-born Muslim man, Facebook promptly deleted his profile page from its platform.

Digital producer Blair Miller provided a screenshot on Twitter of a Facebook announcement that the company had “removed accounts for the identified suspect from Facebook and Instagram” pursuant to its “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy.”

That company-wide policy provides that the platform does not allow “individuals that … are engaged in violence to have a presence on Facebook,” and this includes individuals involved in “mass murder.”

According to the policy, a homicide is a mass murder “if it results in three or more deaths in one incident.”

To be sure, Alissa’s alleged actions fall squarely within this category.

RELATED: Joe Biden Protected by Same Types of Guns That He Wants Banned

Yet the alacrity with which Facebook scrubbed Alissa’s account suggests it might have had other motives for removing his information.

Shortly after Alissa’s name was revealed by law enforcement as the prime suspect, screenshots from his Facebook page circulated on social media.

WARNING: The following tweet contains screenshots that contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

His posts showed that he despised former President Donald Trump, whom he called a “d***” and a “racist.”

Others reveal that Alissa believed that, as a minority, he was a victim of systemic racism and Islamophobia.

Is Facebook trying to hide information about the Colorado shooter?

Moreover, because the supermarket had recently advertised its Kosher-for-Passover food selection, important questions have been raised as to whether the shooting was intended to target Jewish shoppers who were purchasing food for the Passover holiday, which begins on Saturday evening.

In other words, it seems that Alissa shared many of the same poisonous views held by liberal zealots who themselves are unapologetic purveyors of anti-white, anti-Semitic and anti-Trump hate.

The same hatred that compelled leftists to assume that the perpetrator of this heinous crime was a “right wing, MAGA, white male” could well have been what motivated this cold-blooded killer to shoot 10 innocent people.

This fact was not lost by those on the left, many of whom immediately began encouraging others to conceal Alissa’s name.

And this is also why the left has changed the narrative. Last week, after the shootings in several Atlanta massage parlers, the theme from the left was that we must stamp out the scourge of white supremacy.

Now that one of their own has perpetrated unthinkable evil, the messaging has shifted to focusing on the importance of gun control.

Facebook’s policy of removing the account of someone who is suspected of a mass shooting is, generally speaking, a good one. It is intended to limit publicity about the assailant because many mass murderers crave notoriety. And by doing so, it also helps prevent cult followings and copycat killings.

But was that really the reason here for Facebook’s lightning-fast deletion of Alissa’s account? Or was it just another instance of attempted information suppression by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to further the left’s agenda?

But of course not — it’s not as though Facebook has done that before.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Ameer Benno
Contributor, Commentary
Ameer Benno is a constitutional law attorney. He was the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 in New York's Fourth Congressional District, and he frequently appears on national television and radio to give legal and political commentary.
Ameer Benno is a constitutional law attorney. He was the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 in New York's Fourth Congressional District, and he frequently appears on national television and radio to give legal and political commentary.







Facebook Deletes Profile of Suspected Boulder Shooter as Mainstream Media's Narrative Crumbles
'Publicly Erased': Biden Accuser Tara Reade Rips Media for Ignoring Her Claims Amid Cuomo Scandal
Homeowner Now Homeless Because of NY COVID Law
Law Professor Fired for Racism After Saying Some Black Students Do Poorly in Her Class
Study: CO Indoor Cannabis Farming Produces More Greenhouse Emissions Than Coal Industry
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×