Dana White, seen in a file photo from September, has joined the board of Meta at the invitation of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Dana White, seen in a file photo from September, has joined the board of Meta at the invitation of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Michael Simon / Getty Images)

Facebook Going Full MAGA? Dana White Joins Meta Board of Directors as Zuckerberg Promises Free Speech

 By Jack Davis  January 8, 2025 at 6:07pm
There were hints of a new dawn in the world of social media last summer when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg raved over President-elect Donald Trump’s response to an assassination attempt.

Trump raising his fist while bleeding from his wounded ear was “one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

Then came some dismantling of several entrenched Facebook policies that muzzled content.

And on Monday, the revolution took a new turn as Dana White, a longtime ally of Trump and the CEO of UFC, joined the board of directors of Meta.

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future,” said Dana White, said in a news release posted by Meta.

“I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level,” he said.

The release said that John Elkann, CEO of the European investment company Exor and Executive Chair of Ferrari and Stellantis, and Charlie Songhurst, a technology investor were also joining the board.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, created three seats on the board for those appointed Monday,  according to USA Today. The board now has 13 directors, including Zuckerberg.

In a post on social media platform X, David Sacks, Trump’s adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, said that the recent end of fact-checking — for which Facebook had become notorious — was a major victory for all Americans.

“For those of us who have been fighting the free speech wars for years, this feels like a major victory and turning point. Thank you President Trump for creating this political and cultural realignment. Any other man would have been destroyed by the prosecution and persecution directed at you, your family, and your businesses. You triumphed,” he wrote.

“Thank you Elon Musk for charging into the breach when free speech was at its lowest ebb. You defied the global censorship machine, proved Community Notes worked, and gave us the Twitter Files,” he wrote.

Sacks praised Zuckerberg for reversing his own policies.

“Thank you Zuck and Meta for recognizing that the censorship had gone too far, and seizing the opportunity to make a course correction. I do believe you are getting back to your roots. Will the rest of Big Tech follow suit? It’s time,” he wrote.

In a report that traced Facebook’s recent apparent change from a loyal purveyor of what the left wanted to a more middle-of-the-road platform, NBC quoted one insider it did not name as saying times have changed within Meta.

“Mark is a very centrist executive. He’s not a partisan either way,” the source said.

“But he has a cadre of professional political advisers and executives that have Republican profiles that are ascendant in the company,” the source said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




