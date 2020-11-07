A Facebook Oversight Board member has brought new scrutiny to the group that helps shape Facebook’s content by exulting in the possibility that President Donald Trump may have lost Tuesday’s election.

Current results give potential presumptive president-elect Democrat Joe Biden the edge, but Trump has challenged the results in a post-election battle that as of Saturday showed no sings of abating.

But Tawakkol Karman, a Nobel laureate who has trumpeted her support of the Muslim Brotherhood, proclaimed that if Trump leaves office, hate will magically vanish.

“With #Trump’s fall, the wave of hate and intolerance will end not only in #America but also across the world. USA is moving towards ending one of the fiercest waves of hate in modern history,” she tweeted Friday.

With #Trump’s fall, the wave of hate and intolerance will end not only in #America but also across the world. USA is moving towards ending one of the fiercest waves of hate in modern history. #Elections2020 — Tawakkol Karman (@TawakkolKarman) November 6, 2020

She had earlier sent an Arabic tweet that was published in English by Fox News.

“With the fall of Trump, the wave of hatred and intolerance will decline in the world, not only in America,” a translated version of the tweet read. “It is heading to tide over one of the most heinous waves of hate.”

Amid the waves of partisan rhetoric, Fox News noted that there was something disturbing in the commentary coming from a member of a board that helps determine what kinds of content Facebook allows.

“Karman’s role on the Facebook Oversight Board makes the anti-Trump tweets alarming, as they can be seen as a signal that she might not be able to fairly do her job,” the outlet wrote.

Others also raised eyebrows at the tweet.

Facebook Oversight Board member celebrated possibility that Democratic Joe Biden would defeat President Trump, would end “the wave of hate and intolerance” across the globe. So opined Tawakkol Karman. Might explain @realDonaldTrump post suppression.https://t.co/Wl9GUo4mSw — riseupoc (@riseupoc) November 6, 2020

.@Twitter why don’t you fact-check this? It is beyond the pale to claim that suddenly all hate would disappear! — John R (@SpeakLTW) November 6, 2020

A vocal supporter of Muslim Brotherhood & Erdogan 🇶🇦 provided financial support for her Nobel nomination Secular Arabs opposed her nomination & recent appointment on Facebook Oversight Board She can block your FB content 👇👇👇https://t.co/X25cMv8Bikhttps://t.co/xlHAjG920z — Phil (@Phil__2020) November 6, 2020

Facebook has claimed that the board “uses its independent judgment to support people’s right to free expression and ensure those rights are being adequately respected.” Board members are “empowered to select content cases for review and to uphold or reverse Facebook’s content decisions,” Facebook said.

In its reporting on the Oversight Board, the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters blog wrote in September that “The board’s most radical member, for example, is Tawakkol Karman, a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. She announced in a June 7 tweet amidst international destructive protests that she is ‘standing with the revolutions!'”

MRC founder and President Brent Bozell noted that most original members of the board are not from the U.S..

“Seventy-five percent of them are making decisions on content based on free speech values that are not based on the Constitution,” he said.

