Facebook Purge: Here Is The List Of Pages Deleted By Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / ShutterstockFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris. (Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock)

By Patrick Brown
at 1:05am
As reported by The Western Journal, in what many are calling the “Facebook purge,” Facebook announced on Thursday that it removed over 800 political pages and accounts in a clamp down on what the social media company calls “inauthentic behavior” in the lead-up to the midterm elections next month.

Facebook did not release the full list of pages impacted by this action. Upon being asked, Facebook refused to disclose the full list.

The following is a list of 184 pages that are currently unpublished on Facebook. Some of these have been confirmed by the owners as having been unpublished by Facebook as part of Thursday’s mass purge of pages, while others are currently unconfirmed as being part of the purge. However, all of these pages were still indexed by Google on October 12, 2018, which suggests they were recently active and thus removed recently.

This list of 184 pages purged by Facebook contains nearly 55 million followers in total. Fan totals were recorded from the cache stored by Google.

To create this list, The Western Journal started with pages that had been confirmed as unpublished by Facebook, took the domains most often shared by those pages, and used Google search to find additional Facebook pages sharing those same domains. When new unpublished pages were found, the process was repeated until this list was generated.

TRENDING: Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

This list is not complete, as Facebook has publicly stated that they unpublished 559 pages during a large-scale enforcement action on October 11th, 2018. The Western Journal will be updating this article as new unpublished pages are discovered.

If you have been impacted by the Facebook purge or you believe that any of these pages are listed here in error, please use the “submit a correction” link below the article to contact The Western Journal.

The Western Journal has reached out to Facebook to confirm that these pages were part of the purge and will update this article when Facebook responds.

Name Facebook URL Number of Followers
Top Stories USA https://www.facebook.com/TopStoriesUSA/ 215,710
Daily Vine https://www.facebook.com/DailyVineNow/ 2,600,000
Best World Vines https://www.facebook.com/bestdailyvine 2,100
Right Wing News https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRightWingNews/ 3,600,000
Liberty Belle https://www.facebook.com/LibertyBelleJournalist/ 202,921
Military Grade Coffee https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryGradeCoffee/ 203,496
Silence is Consent https://www.facebook.com/retainyourfreedom/ 1,080,000
Silence is Consent Newsfeed https://www.facebook.com/SilenceisConsent2/ 10,374
True Stories USA https://www.facebook.com/TrueStoriesUSA/ 12,428
The Trump White House https://www.facebook.com/DonaldJTrumpWhiteHouse/ 50,815
Molon Labe Industries https://www.facebook.com/molonlabeind 487,160
Trump Republic https://www.facebook.com/TheTrumpRepublic/ 1,000,000
Team President Donald J Trump https://www.facebook.com/PresldentDonaldTrump/ 552,000
America Rising https://www.facebook.com/AmericaRisingNOW 373,011
Amanda Shea https://www.facebook.com/AmandaSheaJournalist/ 333,000
Pew Republic https://www.facebook.com/pewrepublic 8,403
Rainforth’s Roughnecks https://www.facebook.com/JeffRainforthnews/ 48,000
America’s Freedom Fighters https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFreedomFighters 830,000
The Voice of Trump’s Deplorable https://www.facebook.com/deplorablesvoice/ 22,000
USA In Distress https://www.facebook.com/NoMoreClinton20162/ 260,346
Trump’s Deplorables https://www.facebook.com/trumpsdeplorableandproud/ 194,000
AFF Media https://www.facebook.com/AFFMediaInc/ 15,470
Infidels Against Islam ll https://www.facebook.com/InfidelsAgainstIslamll/ 5,871
Extremely Pissed off RIGHT Wingers 2 https://www.facebook.com/EXTREMELYPISSEDOFFRIGHTWINGERS2/ 592,000
Southern Rebel https://www.facebook.com/southernbornrebelproud/ 370,000
The voice of the people https://www.facebook.com/exposethetruthtoday 818,120
The Voice of America https://www.facebook.com/thevoiceforus/ 165,083
Extremely Pissed off RIGHT Wingers 3 https://www.facebook.com/ExtremelyPissedOffRightWingers3/ 211,991
The voice of the people https://www.facebook.com/exposethetruthtoday/ 700,645
President Donald J Trump Fans https://www.facebook.com/presidenttrumpfans2020/
Eleventh-Hour Patriots https://www.facebook.com/EleventhHourPatriots 121,000
Dean James III% https://www.facebook.com/DeanJamesAff/ 622,000
Deporable Patriots https://www.facebook.com/WeAreTheDeplorableNation/ 48,940
The Angry Conservative-Truth liberals Hate https://www.facebook.com/TheAngryConservativeTruthLiberalsHate/ 75,489
Nation In Distress https://www.facebook.com/NationInDistress/ 3,212,905
https://www.facebook.com/Four-Four-Two-Vietnam-176749129509813/
Conservative Prepping https://www.facebook.com/conservativeprepping/ 77,126
The Infidel Brotherhood https://www.facebook.com/theinfidelbrotherhood/ 6,200
Universal Free Press https://www.facebook.com/UFPnews/ 189,000
Soldiers Of War https://www.facebook.com/Soldiers-Of-War-270401229804729/ 15,606
The Revolution https://www.facebook.com/BrushFires/ 1,670,113
Dc Gazette https://www.facebook.com/DcGazette/ 422,243
RedNeckish https://www.facebook.com/redneckish/ 78,271
Pissed Off Patriots https://www.facebook.com/POD.patriots/ 187,000
Patriot Newswire https://www.facebook.com/PatriotNewsList 222,000
American Freedom https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomgear/ 68,000
X Tribune https://www.facebook.com/XTribune 98,172
Unofficial: President Trump https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPresidentsOfficial/ 208,893
BIG STICK https://www.facebook.com/TheBigSticker/ 24,000
Operation Jade Helm And Beyond https://www.facebook.com/jadehlm 59,000
Soak It In https://www.facebook.com/soaksesh/ 48,000
Blackwater Tribune https://www.facebook.com/BlackWaterTribune/ 16,000
Uncle Rufus https://www.facebook.com/oldunclerufus/
The Deplorable Party https://www.facebook.com/DeplorableOnes/ 46,682
Say NO to RINOS https://www.facebook.com/saynotorinos/ 48,000
Army Memes https://www.facebook.com/ArmyMemes.1/ 26,501
The United States Of WTF https://www.facebook.com/UnitedStatesOfWTF/ 80,965
ClashDaily.com with Doug Giles https://www.facebook.com/ClashDaily/ 1,245,924
Clash Daily https://www.facebook.com/ClashDailyNews/ 109,924
Girls Just Wanna Have Guns https://www.facebook.com/girlsjustwannahaveguns/ 276,000
Outdoor Beasts https://www.facebook.com/outdoorbeasts 169,000
Unashamed Americans https://www.facebook.com/unashamedamericans/ 32,000
We Are America https://www.facebook.com/WeAreAmerica1776/ 404,000
Red Hot Cha Cha https://www.facebook.com/redhotchacha/ 18,908
Eagle Rising https://www.facebook.com/theEagleisRising/ 685,000
Overpasses For America https://www.facebook.com/OverpassesForAmerica2/ 466,496
Overpasses For America: The Fight https://www.facebook.com/overpasses2/ 13,810
Revive America https://www.facebook.com/reviveamerica/ 262,000
President Donald J. Trump MAGA Team https://www.facebook.com/MAGATrumpFans 238,000
iPatriot https://www.facebook.com/ipatriot 204,212
Restore Our Godly Heritage PAC https://www.facebook.com/RestoreOurGodlyHeritage/ 85,788
Obama Is Officially The Worst President In American History! https://www.facebook.com/ObamaWorstInHistory/ 259,748
Powdered Wig Society https://www.facebook.com/powderedwig/ 297,919
PS Republic https://www.facebook.com/psrepublic/ 142,739
Allen West Republic https://www.facebook.com/AllenWestRepublic/ 953,000
Joe the Plumber https://www.facebook.com/TheRealJoethePlumber/ 905,393
https://www.facebook.com/WalkAwayMovement/
The Deplorables https://www.facebook.com/basketofdeplorables4trump/ 273,700
Americans Against Nancy Pelosi https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstNancyPelosi/ 15,955
The Unhinged Left https://www.facebook.com/TheUnhingedLeft/ 8,513
Donald Trump, The Political Movement https://www.facebook.com/TrumpPoliticalMovement/ 409,420
Coalition For Trump Superstore https://www.facebook.com/CoalitionForTrumpStore/ 218,326
BorderWars https://www.facebook.com/BorderWars-325478861534001/
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Warrior Princess https://www.facebook.com/Sarah-Huckabee-Sanders-Warrior-Princess-1572724286155375/ 2,646
Americans Against Maxine Waters https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstMaxineWaters/ 25,000
Trump News Report https://www.facebook.com/TrumpNewsReport/
Americans Against Chuck Schumer https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstChuckSchumer/ 5,464
Americans Against Cory Booker https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstCoryBooker/ 2,100
Defiant America https://www.facebook.com/DefiantAmerica/
Americans Against Oprah Winfrey https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstOprah/
Chelsea Clinton is Donkey from Shrek https://www.facebook.com/Chelsea-Clinton-is-Donkey-from-Shrek-1901543813394181/ 6,800
USA Supreme https://www.facebook.com/usasupreme/
Defiant America https://www.facebook.com/DefiantAmerica/
Hillary Clinton Sucks https://www.facebook.com/Hillary-Clinton-Sucks-243558409135842/ 298,729
Smashing Leftist Liberals https://www.facebook.com/SmashingLeftistLiberals/ 39,000
Melania Trump, America’s First Lady https://www.facebook.com/MelaniaTrump1stLady/
Trey Gowdy, Liberals’ Worst Nightmare https://www.facebook.com/TreyGowdyLWN/ 99,222
https://www.facebook.com/AmericaGreatForever
Repeal It Now https://www.facebook.com/Repeal-It-Now-150827868292567/ 179,260
https://www.facebook.com/repeal.itnow
https://www.facebook.com/instigatornews
https://www.facebook.com/SCOPENY/
American Journal https://www.facebook.com/AmericanJournalReview/ 1,047,648
The Red Rock Tribune https://www.facebook.com/The-Red-Rock-Tribune-202403053689262/ 400,754
This Page Is Being Censored Because We Support Trump https://www.facebook.com/This-Page-Is-Being-Censored-Because-We-Support-Trump-533950780337300/posts
The American Patriot https://www.facebook.com/JustAnAmericanPatriot/ 983,000
Liberty One https://www.facebook.com/LibertyOneBroadcasting 217,183
Taxation Is Theft https://www.facebook.com/TaxingisTHEFT/ 210,000
Hillary Clinton For Prison https://www.facebook.com/PutHillaryInPrisonNow/ 2,383
The 2nd Amendment https://www.facebook.com/The-2nd-Amendment-452832981470891/ 160,000
Vets Before Illegals https://www.facebook.com/vetsbeforeillegalsnow
Sweet Land of Liberty https://www.facebook.com/Sweet-Land-of-Liberty-953739611461558/ 237,000
Manly Men https://www.facebook.com/Manly-Men-387137025084186/ 156,101
Lady and The Patriot https://www.facebook.com/LadyAndThePatriot 10,000
Patriot Crier https://www.facebook.com/PatriotCrier 168,100
The New Republic of Texas https://www.facebook.com/ilovetexassssss/ 837,000
Whiskey.Tango.Foxtrot https://www.facebook.com/WhiskeyTangoFoxtrotRoger 115,000
Jermain Botsio Page https://www.facebook.com/JBL1Talkradio/ 16,223
TRUMP TRAIN https://www.facebook.com/TRUMPTRAIN16/ 584,000
Guerilla Media Network News https://www.facebook.com/petesantillinews/ 224,000
Joe Biggs https://www.facebook.com/SSGJoeBiggs/ 28,000
The Evening Compass https://www.facebook.com/EveningCompass/ 215,000
The Contrarians https://www.facebook.com/The-Contrarians-162104464498554/ 155,000
We The People https://www.facebook.com/We-The-People-561173310932228/ 171,408
The Western Sentinel https://www.facebook.com/The-Western-Sentinel-179283866037383/ 159,456
Rogue Right TV https://www.facebook.com/RogueRightTV/ 1,928
Freedom and the American Way https://www.facebook.com/GGFTAW 1,171,668
The Newly Press Public Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/1840027626289535/
Red Flag News https://www.facebook.com/Redflagnews 1,100
NoisyRoom.net https://www.facebook.com/noisyroom.net 1,200
Rachel Blevins https://www.facebook.com/rachelblevinsofficial/ 69,000
The Free Thought Project.com https://www.facebook.com/TFTPBACKUPPAGE/ 23,000
The Free Thought Project https://www.facebook.com/thefreethoughtprojectcom/ 3,100,000
Matt Agorist https://www.facebook.com/TheREALMattAgorist/ 5,485
Cop Logic https://www.facebook.com/coplogic/ 129,000
Police The Police https://www.facebook.com/policethepoliceACP/ 1,980,211
Police The Police NY https://www.facebook.com/PoliceThePoliceNY/ 6,846
Anonymous News https://www.facebook.com/Anonymous-News-1035317569898913/ 264,000
Conspiracy Facts https://www.facebook.com/ConspiracyFacts/
No Victim, No Crime https://www.facebook.com/novictimnocrime 8,975
End the Drug War https://www.facebook.com/endthedrugwarprotest/
The Anti-Media https://www.facebook.com/TheAntiMedia/
Gun Laws Don’t Work https://www.facebook.com/GunLawsDontWork/ 8,641
Cop Block https://www.facebook.com/CopBlock/ 1,721,193
The Liberty Principle: No Consent from the Governed https://www.facebook.com/noconsent2gov/ 11,752
Policing the Police https://www.facebook.com/PolicingThePolice/ 54,000
Legalizing Cannabis https://www.facebook.com/legalizing/ 31,064
Get involved, you live here https://www.facebook.com/GetInvolvedYouLiveHere/ 356,434
Fuck the Government https://www.facebook.com/FtheGov/ 168,945
Filming Cops https://www.facebook.com/FilmingCops/ 1,500,000
New School Raphael 1 https://www.facebook.com/New-School-Raphael-1-188230611276940/ 13,000
Voluntaryist Veterans https://www.facebook.com/VoluntartistVeterans/ 614
End the War on Drugs https://www.facebook.com/endthewarondrugs/ 44,477
Unlimited Liberty https://www.facebook.com/UnltdLiberty/ 7,387
Fucked up Shit You Should Know About https://www.facebook.com/FUSYSKA/ 4,400
You Won’t See This On TV https://www.facebook.com/youwontseethisontv/ 172,000
V is For Voluntary https://www.facebook.com/VIsForVoluntary/ 151,000
Bay Area Police the Police https://www.facebook.com/Bay-Area-Police-the-Police-291121994417146/ 8,600
Modern slavery Hilarious Vines https://www.facebook.com/taxslaves/ 130,000
Being Libertarian https://www.facebook.com/beinglibertarian/ 149,064
Libertarian for President 2020 https://www.facebook.com/Libertarians2020/ 163,653
No Victim, No Crime https://www.facebook.com/novictimnocrime/ 8,975
Skeptic Society https://www.facebook.com/SkepticSociety/ 25,250
FB MASS Report https://www.facebook.com/FB-MASS-Report-2250095275033037/
Punk Rock Libertarians https://www.facebook.com/punkrocklibertarians/ 190,000
The Daily Liberator https://www.facebook.com/TheDailyLiberatorOfficial/ 88,000
Choice and Truth https://www.facebook.com/CHOICEandTRUTH/ 2,901,962
TheAnonNews https://www.facebook.com/TheAnonNews/ 105,135
DIY Revival https://www.facebook.com/DIYrevival/ 4,058
We The Individuals https://www.facebook.com/wetheindividuals/ 39,940
Press For Truth https://www.facebook.com/PressForTruth/ 344,313
Anti-GMO Foods and Fluoridated Water https://www.facebook.com/antigmofoods/ 85,000
North Texas Cop Block https://www.facebook.com/NorthTexasCBlock/ 4,487
Black Markets Are Beautiful https://www.facebook.com/blackmarketsarebeautiful/
Political Junkie News Media https://www.facebook.com/JBowmanPoliticalJunkie/ 157,000
Free Your Mind Conference https://www.facebook.com/Free-Your-Mind-Conference-230771450445125/ 75,550
Psychologic-Anarchist https://www.facebook.com/psychologicanarchist/ 52,395
Reverb Press https://www.facebook.com/reverbpress/ 152,489
The Everlasting GOP Stoppers https://www.facebook.com/TheEverlastingGopStoppers/ 157,000
America Against Donald Trump https://www.facebook.com/AmericaAgainstDonaldTrump/ 234,398
Young Progressive Voices https://www.facebook.com/youngprogressivevoices/ 17,717
We Miss Obama https://www.facebook.com/wemissobama/ 21,000
Liberals Unite https://www.facebook.com/Liberals.Unite.today 254,000
Reasonable People Unite https://www.facebook.com/reasonablepeopleunite/ 332,608
The Resistance https://www.facebook.com/TheResistanceMedia/ 316,429
Snowflakes https://www.facebook.com/SnowflakesBecomeAnAvalanche/ 599,380
I Owe You Only Non-Aggression https://www.facebook.com/IOweYouOnlyNonAggression/ 12,000
MassReport https://www.facebook.com/massreport/
Hostile Politics https://www.facebook.com/HostilePolitics2/ 236,000
I Did Not Vote For Donald Trump https://www.facebook.com/IDidNotVoteForDonaldTrump/
TOTAL 184 Pages 54,962,025

