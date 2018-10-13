Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

As reported by The Western Journal, in what many are calling the “Facebook purge,” Facebook announced on Thursday that it removed over 559 political pages and 251 accounts in a clamp down on what the social media company calls “inauthentic behavior” in the lead-up to the midterm elections next month.

Facebook did not release the full list of pages impacted by this action. Upon being asked, Facebook refused to disclose the full list.

The following is a list of 219 pages that are currently unpublished on Facebook. Some of these have been confirmed by the owners as having been unpublished by Facebook as part of Thursday’s mass purge of pages, while others are currently unconfirmed as being part of the purge. However, all of these pages were still indexed by Google on October 12, 2018, which suggests they were recently active and thus removed recently.

This list of pages purged by Facebook contains nearly 61 million followers in total. Fan totals were recorded from the cache stored by Google.

To create this list, The Western Journal started with pages that had been confirmed as unpublished by Facebook, took the domains most often shared by those pages, and used Google search to find additional Facebook pages sharing those same domains. When new unpublished pages were found, the process was repeated until this list was generated.

This list is not complete, as Facebook has publicly stated that they unpublished 559 pages during a large-scale enforcement action on October 11th, 2018. The Western Journal will be updating this article as new unpublished pages are discovered.

If you have been impacted by the Facebook purge or you believe that any of these pages are listed here in error, please use the “submit a correction” link below the article to contact The Western Journal.

The Western Journal has reached out to Facebook to confirm that these pages were part of the purge and will update this article when Facebook responds.

Update 1: Two more pages have been added after sent in by reader, totaling more than 2.2m additional fans. In addition, one duplicate was removed. The total number of pages and fans has been updated above.

Update 2: 18 more pages have been sent in. The total number of pages and fans has been updated above.

For mobile: scroll table to see full list.

Name Facebook URL Number of Followers Top Stories USA https://www.facebook.com/TopStoriesUSA/ 215,710 Daily Vine https://www.facebook.com/DailyVineNow/ 2,600,000 Best World Vines https://www.facebook.com/bestdailyvine 2,100 Right Wing News https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRightWingNews/ 3,600,000 Liberty Belle https://www.facebook.com/LibertyBelleJournalist/ 202,921 Military Grade Coffee https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryGradeCoffee/ 203,496 Silence is Consent https://www.facebook.com/retainyourfreedom/ 1,080,000 Silence is Consent Newsfeed https://www.facebook.com/SilenceisConsent2/ 10,374 True Stories USA https://www.facebook.com/TrueStoriesUSA/ 12,428 The Trump White House https://www.facebook.com/DonaldJTrumpWhiteHouse/ 50,815 Molon Labe Industries https://www.facebook.com/molonlabeind 487,160 Trump Republic https://www.facebook.com/TheTrumpRepublic/ 1,000,000 Team President Donald J Trump https://www.facebook.com/PresldentDonaldTrump/ 552,000 America Rising https://www.facebook.com/AmericaRisingNOW 373,011 Amanda Shea https://www.facebook.com/AmandaSheaJournalist/ 333,000 Pew Republic https://www.facebook.com/pewrepublic 8,403 Rainforth’s Roughnecks https://www.facebook.com/JeffRainforthnews/ 48,000 The United States Of WTF https://www.facebook.com/UnitedStatesOfWTF/ 80,965 ClashDaily.com with Doug Giles https://www.facebook.com/ClashDaily/ 1,245,924 Clash Daily https://www.facebook.com/ClashDailyNews/ 109,924 Girls Just Wanna Have Guns https://www.facebook.com/girlsjustwannahaveguns/ 276,000 Outdoor Beasts https://www.facebook.com/outdoorbeasts 169,000 Unashamed Americans https://www.facebook.com/unashamedamericans/ 32,000 We Are America https://www.facebook.com/WeAreAmerica1776/ 404,000 Red Hot Cha Cha https://www.facebook.com/redhotchacha/ 18,908 Eagle Rising https://www.facebook.com/theEagleisRising/ 685,000 Overpasses For America https://www.facebook.com/OverpassesForAmerica2/ 466,496 Overpasses For America: The Fight https://www.facebook.com/overpasses2/ 13,810 Revive America https://www.facebook.com/reviveamerica/ 262,000 President Donald J. Trump MAGA Team https://www.facebook.com/MAGATrumpFans 238,000 iPatriot https://www.facebook.com/ipatriot 204,212 Restore Our Godly Heritage PAC https://www.facebook.com/RestoreOurGodlyHeritage/ 85,788 Obama Is Officially The Worst President In American History! https://www.facebook.com/ObamaWorstInHistory/ 259,748 Powdered Wig Society https://www.facebook.com/powderedwig/ 297,919 PS Republic https://www.facebook.com/psrepublic/ 142,739 Allen West Republic https://www.facebook.com/AllenWestRepublic/ 953,000 Guardians Of Freedom https://www.facebook.com/GuardiansoffreedomIII/ 53,000 Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children https://www.facebook.com/UncleSamsChildren/ 2,198,430 Boycott The NFL https://www.facebook.com/boycottthenflofficial/ 81 The Trump Times https://www.facebook.com/TrumpTimes/ 38,000 Trump’s Biggest Fan https://www.facebook.com/TrumpsBiggestFan 8,823 Coalition For Trump https://www.facebook.com/CoalitionForTrump/ 12,001 The Super Elite https://www.facebook.com/themagasuperelite/ 24,799 Perfectly Offensive https://www.facebook.com/PerfectlyOffensive/ 32,591 The Moderates https://www.facebook.com/TheRealModerates/ 20,075 Kellyanne Conway, Counselor To The President https://www.facebook.com/KellyanneConwayCounselorToPOTUS/ 69,460 CNN Sucks https://www.facebook.com/CommunistNewsNetwork/ unknown Build That Wall https://www.facebook.com/wewillbuildthatwall/ 71,000 Drain The Swamp https://www.facebook.com/DrainingTheSwamp/ 89,925 Trump 2020 https://www.facebook.com/Trump-2020-360484534374023/ 103,655 Americans Against Hillary Clinton https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstHillaryClinton 12,328 Walk Away From the Democrat Plantation https://www.facebook.com/WalkAwayMovement/ 30,025 The Deplorables https://www.facebook.com/basketofdeplorables4trump/ 273,700 Americans Against Nancy Pelosi https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstNancyPelosi/ 15,955 The Unhinged Left https://www.facebook.com/TheUnhingedLeft/ 8,513 Donald Trump, The Political Movement https://www.facebook.com/TrumpPoliticalMovement/ 409,420 Coalition For Trump Superstore https://www.facebook.com/CoalitionForTrumpStore/ 218,326 BorderWars https://www.facebook.com/BorderWars-325478861534001/ unknown Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Warrior Princess https://www.facebook.com/Sarah-Huckabee-Sanders-Warrior-Princess-1572724286155375/ 2,646 Americans Against Maxine Waters https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstMaxineWaters/ 25,000 Trump News Report https://www.facebook.com/TrumpNewsReport/ 2,795 Americans Against Chuck Schumer https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstChuckSchumer/ 5,464 Americans Against Cory Booker https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstCoryBooker/ 2,100 Defiant America https://www.facebook.com/DefiantAmerica/ 155,000 Americans Against Oprah Winfrey https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstOprah/ 10,000 Chelsea Clinton is Donkey from Shrek https://www.facebook.com/Chelsea-Clinton-is-Donkey-from-Shrek-1901543813394181/ 6,800 USA Supreme https://www.facebook.com/usasupreme/ 195,818 USA Conservative https://www.facebook.com/usaconservative/ 347,275 Hillary Clinton Sucks https://www.facebook.com/Hillary-Clinton-Sucks-243558409135842/ 298,729 Smashing Leftist Liberals https://www.facebook.com/SmashingLeftistLiberals/ 39,000 Melania Trump, America’s First Lady https://www.facebook.com/MelaniaTrump1stLady/ unknown Trey Gowdy, Liberals’ Worst Nightmare https://www.facebook.com/TreyGowdyLWN/ 99,222 Donald Trump for President 2020 https://www.facebook.com/Trump4POTUS2020/ 114,000 Americans Against Joe Biden https://www.facebook.com/AmericansAgainstJoeBiden/ 2,049 Iphoneconservative https://www.facebook.com/IPhoneConservative/ 70,000 unknown https://www.facebook.com/AmericaGreatForever unknown Joe the Plumber https://www.facebook.com/TheRealJoethePlumber/ 905,393 Repeal It Now https://www.facebook.com/Repeal-It-Now-150827868292567/ 179,260 unknown https://www.facebook.com/repeal.itnow unknown unknown https://www.facebook.com/instigatornews unknown unknown https://www.facebook.com/SCOPENY/ unknown America’s Freedom Fighters https://www.facebook.com/AmericasFreedomFighters 830,000 The Voice of Trump’s Deplorable https://www.facebook.com/deplorablesvoice/ 22,000 USA In Distress https://www.facebook.com/NoMoreClinton20162/ 260,346 Trump’s Deplorables https://www.facebook.com/trumpsdeplorableandproud/ 194,000 AFF Media https://www.facebook.com/AFFMediaInc/ 15,470 Infidels Against Islam ll https://www.facebook.com/InfidelsAgainstIslamll/ 5,871 Extremely Pissed off RIGHT Wingers 2 https://www.facebook.com/EXTREMELYPISSEDOFFRIGHTWINGERS2/ 592,000 Southern Rebel https://www.facebook.com/southernbornrebelproud/ 370,000 The voice of the people https://www.facebook.com/exposethetruthtoday 818,120 The Voice of America https://www.facebook.com/thevoiceforus/ 165,083 Extremely Pissed off RIGHT Wingers 3 https://www.facebook.com/ExtremelyPissedOffRightWingers3/ 211,991 The voice of the people https://www.facebook.com/exposethetruthtoday/ 700,645 President Donald J Trump Fans https://www.facebook.com/presidenttrumpfans2020/ unknown Eleventh-Hour Patriots https://www.facebook.com/EleventhHourPatriots 121,000 Dean James III% https://www.facebook.com/DeanJamesAff/ 622,000 Deporable Patriots https://www.facebook.com/WeAreTheDeplorableNation/ 48,940 The Angry Conservative-Truth liberals Hate https://www.facebook.com/TheAngryConservativeTruthLiberalsHate/ 75,489 Nation In Distress https://www.facebook.com/NationInDistress/ 3,212,905 unknown https://www.facebook.com/Four-Four-Two-Vietnam-176749129509813/ unknown Conservative Prepping https://www.facebook.com/conservativeprepping/ 77,126 The Infidel Brotherhood https://www.facebook.com/theinfidelbrotherhood/ 6,200 Universal Free Press https://www.facebook.com/UFPnews/ 189,000 Soldiers Of War https://www.facebook.com/Soldiers-Of-War-270401229804729/ 15,606 The Revolution https://www.facebook.com/BrushFires/ 1,670,113 Dc Gazette https://www.facebook.com/DcGazette/ 422,243 RedNeckish https://www.facebook.com/redneckish/ 78,271 Pissed Off Patriots https://www.facebook.com/POD.patriots/ 187,000 Patriot Newswire https://www.facebook.com/PatriotNewsList 222,000 American Freedom https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomgear/ 68,000 X Tribune https://www.facebook.com/XTribune 98,172 Unofficial: President Trump https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPresidentsOfficial/ 208,893 BIG STICK https://www.facebook.com/TheBigSticker/ 24,000 Operation Jade Helm And Beyond https://www.facebook.com/jadehlm 59,000 Soak It In https://www.facebook.com/soaksesh/ 48,000 Blackwater Tribune https://www.facebook.com/BlackWaterTribune/ 16,000 Uncle Rufus https://www.facebook.com/oldunclerufus/ 2,600 The Deplorable Party https://www.facebook.com/DeplorableOnes/ 46,682 Say NO to RINOS https://www.facebook.com/saynotorinos/ 48,000 Army Memes https://www.facebook.com/ArmyMemes.1/ 26,501 American Journal https://www.facebook.com/AmericanJournalReview/ 1,047,648 The Red Rock Tribune https://www.facebook.com/The-Red-Rock-Tribune-202403053689262/ 400,754 This Page Is Being Censored Because We Support Trump https://www.facebook.com/This-Page-Is-Being-Censored-Because-We-Support-Trump-533950780337300/posts unknown The American Patriot https://www.facebook.com/JustAnAmericanPatriot/ 983,000 Liberty One https://www.facebook.com/LibertyOneBroadcasting 217,183 Taxation Is Theft https://www.facebook.com/TaxingisTHEFT/ 210,000 Hillary Clinton For Prison https://www.facebook.com/PutHillaryInPrisonNow/ 2,383 The 2nd Amendment https://www.facebook.com/The-2nd-Amendment-452832981470891/ 160,000 Vets Before Illegals https://www.facebook.com/vetsbeforeillegalsnow 189,000 Sweet Land of Liberty https://www.facebook.com/Sweet-Land-of-Liberty-953739611461558/ 237,000 Manly Men https://www.facebook.com/Manly-Men-387137025084186/ 156,101 Lady and The Patriot https://www.facebook.com/LadyAndThePatriot 10,000 Patriot Crier https://www.facebook.com/PatriotCrier 168,100 The New Republic of Texas https://www.facebook.com/ilovetexassssss/ 837,000 Whiskey.Tango.Foxtrot https://www.facebook.com/WhiskeyTangoFoxtrotRoger 115,000 Jermain Botsio Page https://www.facebook.com/JBL1Talkradio/ 16,223 TRUMP TRAIN https://www.facebook.com/TRUMPTRAIN16/ 584,000 Guerilla Media Network News https://www.facebook.com/petesantillinews/ 224,000 Joe Biggs https://www.facebook.com/SSGJoeBiggs/ 28,000 The Evening Compass https://www.facebook.com/EveningCompass/ 215,000 The Contrarians https://www.facebook.com/The-Contrarians-162104464498554/ 155,000 We The People https://www.facebook.com/We-The-People-561173310932228/ 171,408 The Western Sentinel https://www.facebook.com/The-Western-Sentinel-179283866037383/ 159,456 Rogue Right TV https://www.facebook.com/RogueRightTV/ 1,928 Freedom and the American Way https://www.facebook.com/GGFTAW 1,171,668 The Newly Press Public Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/1840027626289535/ unknown Red Flag News https://www.facebook.com/Redflagnews 1,100 NoisyRoom.net https://www.facebook.com/noisyroom.net 1,200 Rachel Blevins https://www.facebook.com/rachelblevinsofficial/ 69,000 The Free Thought Project.com https://www.facebook.com/TFTPBACKUPPAGE/ 23,000 The Free Thought Project https://www.facebook.com/thefreethoughtprojectcom/ 3,100,000 Matt Agorist https://www.facebook.com/TheREALMattAgorist/ 5,485 Cop Logic https://www.facebook.com/coplogic/ 129,000 Police The Police https://www.facebook.com/policethepoliceACP/ 1,980,211 Police The Police NY https://www.facebook.com/PoliceThePoliceNY/ 6,846 Anonymous News https://www.facebook.com/Anonymous-News-1035317569898913/ 264,000 Conspiracy Facts https://www.facebook.com/ConspiracyFacts/ 52,000 No Victim, No Crime https://www.facebook.com/novictimnocrime 8,975 End the Drug War https://www.facebook.com/endthedrugwarprotest/ unknown The Anti-Media https://www.facebook.com/TheAntiMedia/ 2,100,000 Gun Laws Don’t Work https://www.facebook.com/GunLawsDontWork/ 8,641 Cop Block https://www.facebook.com/CopBlock/ 1,721,193 The Liberty Principle: No Consent from the Governed https://www.facebook.com/noconsent2gov/ 11,752 Policing the Police https://www.facebook.com/PolicingThePolice/ 54,000 Legalizing Cannabis https://www.facebook.com/legalizing/ 31,064 Get involved, you live here https://www.facebook.com/GetInvolvedYouLiveHere/ 356,434 Fuck the Government https://www.facebook.com/FtheGov/ 168,945 Filming Cops https://www.facebook.com/FilmingCops/ 1,500,000 New School Raphael 1 https://www.facebook.com/New-School-Raphael-1-188230611276940/ 13,000 Voluntaryist Veterans https://www.facebook.com/VoluntartistVeterans/ 614 End the War on Drugs https://www.facebook.com/endthewarondrugs/ 44,477 Unlimited Liberty https://www.facebook.com/UnltdLiberty/ 7,387 Fucked up Shit You Should Know About https://www.facebook.com/FUSYSKA/ 4,400 You Won’t See This On TV https://www.facebook.com/youwontseethisontv/ 172,000 V is For Voluntary https://www.facebook.com/VIsForVoluntary/ 151,000 Bay Area Police the Police https://www.facebook.com/Bay-Area-Police-the-Police-291121994417146/ 8,600 Modern slavery Hilarious Vines https://www.facebook.com/taxslaves/ 130,000 Being Libertarian https://www.facebook.com/beinglibertarian/ 149,064 Libertarian for President 2020 https://www.facebook.com/Libertarians2020/ 163,653 No Victim, No Crime https://www.facebook.com/novictimnocrime/ 8,975 Skeptic Society https://www.facebook.com/SkepticSociety/ 25,250 FB MASS Report https://www.facebook.com/FB-MASS-Report-2250095275033037/ unknown Punk Rock Libertarians https://www.facebook.com/punkrocklibertarians/ 190,000 The Daily Liberator https://www.facebook.com/TheDailyLiberatorOfficial/ 88,000 Choice and Truth https://www.facebook.com/CHOICEandTRUTH/ 2,901,962 TheAnonNews https://www.facebook.com/TheAnonNews/ 105,135 DIY Revival https://www.facebook.com/DIYrevival/ 4,058 We The Individuals https://www.facebook.com/wetheindividuals/ 39,940 Press For Truth https://www.facebook.com/PressForTruth/ 344,313 Anti-GMO Foods and Fluoridated Water https://www.facebook.com/antigmofoods/ 85,000 North Texas Cop Block https://www.facebook.com/NorthTexasCBlock/ 4,487 Black Markets Are Beautiful https://www.facebook.com/blackmarketsarebeautiful/ unknown Political Junkie News Media https://www.facebook.com/JBowmanPoliticalJunkie/ 157,000 Free Your Mind Conference https://www.facebook.com/Free-Your-Mind-Conference-230771450445125/ 75,550 Psychologic-Anarchist https://www.facebook.com/psychologicanarchist/ 52,395 Impeach Trump, Impeach Pence, Keep Impeaching https://www.facebook.com/KeepImpeaching/ 623,000 Lock him up https://www.facebook.com/lockhimupnow/ 374,000 Angry Americans https://www.facebook.com/AngryAmerican5/ unknown Angry Americans https://www.facebook.com/AngryAmericanPolitics/ 450,363 Proud Snowflakes https://www.facebook.com/ProudSnowflakes/ 190,000 Liberal Mountain https://www.facebook.com/LiberalMountain/ 186,818 What Matters News https://www.facebook.com/whatmattersnews/ 43,936 Smart Politics https://www.facebook.com/BeSmartPolitics/ 8,400 UNdivided https://www.facebook.com/UNdividedPeople/ unknown The Very Stable Genius https://www.facebook.com/thebiggesthands/ 1,300 Reverb Press https://www.facebook.com/reverbpress/ 152,489 The Everlasting GOP Stoppers https://www.facebook.com/TheEverlastingGopStoppers/ 157,000 America Against Donald Trump https://www.facebook.com/AmericaAgainstDonaldTrump/ 234,398 Young Progressive Voices https://www.facebook.com/youngprogressivevoices/ 17,717 We Miss Obama https://www.facebook.com/wemissobama/ 21,000 Liberals Unite https://www.facebook.com/Liberals.Unite.today 254,000 Reasonable People Unite https://www.facebook.com/reasonablepeopleunite/ 332,608 The Resistance https://www.facebook.com/TheResistanceMedia/ 316,429 Political News Review https://www.facebook.com/politicalnewsreview/ 78,000 Snowflakes https://www.facebook.com/SnowflakesBecomeAnAvalanche/ 599,380 I Did Not Vote For Donald Trump https://www.facebook.com/IDidNotVoteForDonaldTrump/ 135,281 Hostile Politics https://www.facebook.com/HostilePolitics2/ 236,000 unknown https://www.facebook.com/Hostile-Politics-1525929221068833/ unknown Four Years of Fight https://www.facebook.com/FourYearsofFight/ 133,926 I Owe You Only Non-Aggression https://www.facebook.com/IOweYouOnlyNonAggression/ 12,000 MassReport https://www.facebook.com/massreport/ unknown 219 63,191,779

